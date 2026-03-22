Charge Fall in Maine

Published on March 22, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Cleveland Charge forward Tristan Enaruna vs. the Maine Celtics

(Cleveland Charge, Credit: Maine Celtics) Cleveland Charge forward Tristan Enaruna vs. the Maine Celtics(Cleveland Charge, Credit: Maine Celtics)

PORTLAND, ME - The Cleveland Charge (22-11) were defeated on the road by the Maine Celtics (17-18), 121-91, in front of a sellout crowd at the Portland Expo on Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland was led by Tristan Enaruna's 21 points on 9-of-19 from the field with five rebounds. Miller Kopp scored 16 points, Warith Alatishe grabbed 15 rebounds, and Darius Brown dished out 12 assists for the Charge in defeat. The two teams attempted a combined 84 three-pointers in the game on 172 total shot attempts.

Seven Celtics players scored in double figures, led by Kendall Brown's game-high 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting. Jalen Bridges added 16 points, six rebounds, and a pair of blocks. Keon Johnson came off the bench to supply 15 points and two steals for the hosts.

The meet again here in Maine on Tuesday, March 24 at 7:00 p.m. - Fans can listen live with the Voice of the Charge Scott Zurilla calling the action on the Radio Home of the Cleveland Charge, Real 106.1 FM.  All Charge games will also be available on the iHeartRadio mobile app.

Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest team news by following: @ChargeCLE on X and Instagram & on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE.

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NBA G League Stories from March 22, 2026

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