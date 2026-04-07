Killian Hayes Named 2025-26 All-NBA G League Second Team

Published on April 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release







CLEVELAND, OH - Cleveland Charge G Killian Hayes has been named All-NBA G League Second Team for the 2025-26 season, the League office announced today.

Hayes appeared in 28 combined games for the Charge this season and averaged 23.1 points on .468 shooting with 8.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.7 steals in 31.8 minutes per game. He scored a career-high 40 points on November 28th and dished out a career high 18 assists twice this season. Hayes was named NBA G League Player of the Week for games played from December 19th to January 4th, where the Charge went 4-0 over that span. He earned an NBA Call-Up with the Sacramento Kings on February 23rd.

Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest team news by following: @ChargeCLE on X and Instagram & on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE.







NBA G League Stories from April 7, 2026

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