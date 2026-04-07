Isaac Jones Named to 2025-26 All-NBA G League First Team

Published on April 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Motor City Cruise News Release







DETROIT - The Motor City Cruise, NBA G League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons, announced today that two-way forward-center Isaac Jones has been named to the 2025-26 All-NBA G League First Team. Jones is the first player in franchise history to receive the honor.

Jones, 6-8, 245, concluded the regular season with averages of 22.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.9 blocks in 30.0 minutes per game, while shooting 61.6 percent from the field. He was the only player in the league to finish the season shooting over 60 percent on at least 350 attempts (375). Jones led all second-year forwards with 1.9 blocks per game, ranking sixth among all qualified players. Additionally, Jones was the only player in the league to finish in the top 10 in both blocks (54, sixth) and plus-minus (252, third). His 22.2 points per game also set a franchise record (minimum 20 games). Jones also posted career-best averages in scoring, assists, steals and blocks, after appearing in just 12 games during his rookie G League season.

Jones also concluded the postseason with averages of 15.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in 30.0 minutes per game through the first two rounds of the 2026 NBA G League playoffs, presented by Google. On March 31 at Raptors 905, Jones totaled 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 26 minutes, leading Motor City to its first playoff win in franchise history.

Combining the Tip-Off Tournament and regular season, Jones set a franchise record with 66 total blocks in 40 games, surpassing John Ukomadu (50 in 50 games during the 2025-26 full season). Additionally, across both portions of the season, Jones became the first player in franchise history to record at least 800 points (815) and 350 rebounds.

A native of Spanaway, Wash., Jones became the second player in franchise history to earn Player of the Month honors, doing so for March. Jones led the Cruise to a 9-2 record during the month, helping the team clinch a postseason berth for the first time since the inaugural 2021-22 season. On March 20 against the Wisconsin Herd, he recorded 24 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and a career-high (and franchise record) six blocks. During the month, he averaged 29.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.6 blocks in 35.0 minutes per game, leading the league in both scoring and blocks among qualified players.

Jones has also appeared in three regular season games with the Detroit Pistons, totaling four points, three rebounds and one block in nine minutes. Prior to signing with Detroit, Jones began the year with the Sacramento Kings, making three appearances and totaling three points, two rebounds and one assist in 17.1 minutes.







NBA G League Stories from April 7, 2026

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