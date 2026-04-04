Cruise Season Comes to a Close in Hard-Fought Playoff Battle with Magic

Published on April 4, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Motor City Cruise News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The No. 5 Motor City Cruise saw their season come to an end Friday night with a 123-116 loss to the No. 1 Osceola Magic in round two at Silver Spurs Arena.

In a back-and-forth battle that featured 20 lead changes and 15 ties, the Cruise carried a 56-53 lead into halftime and remained even with the Magic at 92-92 through three quarters. Osceola used a 31-24 fourth quarter to create separation late and secured the win.

Motor City seized momentum in the third quarter, using an 8-0 key run to build its largest lead of the night at eight points, highlighted by strong interior finishes from Tolu Smith and perimeter shooting from Chaz Lanier. The Cruise continued to respond to every push, but Osceola answered late in the quarter and carried that momentum into the fourth.

With the game tied early in the final frame, the Magic put together a decisive 7-0 run midway through the quarter, turning a one-possession game into a multi-possession lead behind efficient shooting and trips to the free throw line. Osceola shot 61.5 percent in the fourth quarter, holding off multiple late pushes from Motor City to close it out.

Chaz Lanier led the Cruise with 27 points, including six 3-pointers, while Wendell Moore Jr. added 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting. Isaac Jones finished with 18 points, and Tolu Smith recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds to go along with six assists. The Cruise shot 48.2 percent from the field and tallied 25 assists on 40 made baskets.

Osceola was led by Reece Beekman's 26 points and seven assists, with Colin Castleton adding 22 points. The Magic capitalized in transition, finishing with a 23-16 edge in fast break points, and converted 20 free throws in the win.

Despite the result, the Cruise close the season following a resilient campaign that saw the team overcome an early-season 2-7 deficit to reach the postseason. Motor City clinched their first playoff win on March 31 vs Raptors 905 and came up a few points short of potentially hosting the Eastern Conference Finals.

-detroit.gleague.nba.com-







NBA G League Stories from April 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.