Isaac Jones Named Kia NBA G League Player of the Month

Published on March 31, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Motor City Cruise News Release







DETROIT, Mich. - The Motor City Cruise, NBA G League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons, announced today that forward-center Isaac Jones has been named Kia NBA G League Player of the Month for March. Jones becomes the second player in franchise history to earn the honor, joining Saben Lee (November 2021).

Jones led the Cruise to a 9-2 record during the month, helping the team clinch a postseason berth for the first time since the inaugural 2021-22 season on March 20 against the Wisconsin Herd, where he tallied 24 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and a career high/franchise record of six blocks in the game. He averaged 29.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.6 blocks in 35.0 minutes per game. His scoring and blocks averages led the league among players who appeared in at least 11 games. Jones also shot a league-best 68.4 percent from the field on 171 attempts and recorded eight double-doubles during the month.

The two-way center finished the regular season averaging 22.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.9 blocks while shooting 61.6 percent from the floor in 30.0 minutes per game. Jones was the only player throughout the league to finish the regular season and shoot over 60 percent from the floor, while shooting 350 attempts or more (375). His 1.9 blocks finished him fourth among all qualified players throughout the regular season - first among all second-year forwards.

The Motor City Cruise will begin postseason play in the first round of the 2025-26 NBA G League Playoffs, presented by Google. The Cruise will face Raptors 905 tonight at 7 p.m. ET, with the game streaming live on Amazon Prime Video.







NBA G League Stories from March 31, 2026

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