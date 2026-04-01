Maine Celtics Fall in Playoffs

Published on March 31, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - Maine lost to the Greensboro Swarm 112-90 on Tuesday night as the Celtics season comes to an end in the first round of the NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google.

The Celtics struggled to shoot against the highest-scoring team in the G League during the Regular Season in Greensboro. Maine shot just 40.2% (33-82) and 34% (12-35) from three. The Swarm outscored Maine 27-13 in the third quarter to build an insurmountable lead in the second half for the Celtics.

Celtics Two-Way Player John Tonje led Maine with 22 points, five rebounds, and three steals. Jalen Bridges added 19 points and seven rebounds on 7-11 shooting, including 4-8 from three. Amari Williams was the only other Celtic in double figures, finishing with 15 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. Williams and Max Shulga were on assignment from Boston for Tuesday's playoff battle with the Swarm.

All five Swarm starters scored in double figures, led by 18 points apiece from PJ Hall and Marcus Garrett. Jaylen Sims added 16 and Tidjane Salaun dished out 11 assists to go with his nine points. Greensboro shot 48.8% (42-86) from the floor and 36.1% (13-36) from beyond the arc.

Greensboro jumped out to a good start, and a steal and score from Marcus Garrett gave the Swarm an early 9-2 lead. With 7:45 remaining in the first, Two-Way player and former Maine Celtic Tosan Evbuomwan scored to give Greensboro their largest lead of the quarter, 18-7. Jalen Bridges scored 11 first quarter points, and he brought Maine within one off an Amari Williams assist, 24-23 with 3:25 to go. After the Celtics pulled within one, Greensboro ended the quarter on a 12-5 run to lead Maine 39-31.

Josiah Allick scored on a putback to put Greensboro back in front by double digits, 41-31 in the early minutes of the second quarter. Jaylen Sims connected on a three on the next possession to grow the Swarm's lead to 13 with 9:16 to go in the quarter. With 6:20 remaining, Max Shulga found Hayden Gray from distance to pull Maine back within four, 46-42. Evbuomwan created separation and scored to give the Swarm a 55-48 lead with 3:01 left in the half. With 1:15 remaining, Garrett scored over Shulga to grow Greensboro's lead up to nine. Maine connected on nine three-pointers on 56% shooting (9-16) in the first half but had 12 turnovers as the Celtics trailed the Swarm 59-52 at the break.

Greensboro started the second half on an 8-2 run to match their largest lead of the game to that point, 67-54. John Tonje buried his second triple of the day to pull Maine back within ten, 69-59 with 6:59 to go in the third quarter. Former Maine Celtic DJ Rodman buried a three at the 5:25 mark to extend the Swarm's lead to 15. With 3:33 remaining, Terrell Brown Jr. scored around the cup to grow Greensboro's lead, 79-61. The Swarm led by as many as 26 and outscored Maine 27-13 in the quarter to take an 86-65 lead into the fourth quarter.

Maine was 0-10 this season when trailing by 10 or more points to start the final frame. Tonje tried to get the Celtics going with corner three plus the foul. The four-point play pulled Maine within 18 of the Swarm. With 7:29 to play, Jaylen Sims threw down a two-handed slam to balloon the Swarm's lead to 101-74. Greensboro would grow their lead to as many as 29 as they ran away from the Celtics 112-90 to advance in the NBA G League Playoffs.

Maine concludes the 2025-26 NBA G League season with a 27-24 overall record. The Celtics went 9-5 during the Tip-Off Tournament and were 18-18 in the Regular Season. This is the fourth consecutive season that Maine has qualified for the postseason.







NBA G League Stories from March 31, 2026

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