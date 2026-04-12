Hayden Gray Earns NBA Call-Up with Utah Jazz

Published on April 11, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Utah Jazz announced today that they have signed Maine Celtics guard Hayden Gray to a contract.

Gray becomes the third Maine player to earn a GATORADE Call-Up to the NBA this season, joining Wendell Moore Jr. (Detroit) and Tosan Evbuomwan (Charlotte). Gray is the 26th Maine player all-time to earn an NBA Call-Up.

Gray played in 48 games for Maine, averaging 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 2.1 steals per game during his rookie season. One year after leading the NCAA in steals at UC-San Diego, Gray broke the Maine Celtics' single-season record with 99 steals. He recorded a career-high 24 points in a Nov. 28 win at Westchester. Gray notched seven double-doubles during the 2025-26 campaign.







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