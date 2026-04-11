Stockton Kings' Title Run Ends with Finals Loss to Greensboro Swarm

Published on April 11, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The No. 3 seed Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, was defeated in Game 2 of the 2026 NBA G League Finals presented by Google to the Eastern Conference No. 2 seed Greensboro Swarm, 119104.

Forward DaQuan Jeffries led Stockton with 27 points, adding 10 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. Guard Dexter Dennis contributed 24 points with six rebounds, forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. scored 20 points, and guard Jameer Nelson Jr. added 18 points off the bench.

Greensboro forward Tosan Evbuomwan led with 22 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Forward Tidjane Saulaun added 19 points and 10 rebounds, guard Liam McNeeley tallied 21 points, and forward Jaylen Sims chipped in 20.

Stockton struggled to find its footing early, as the Kings were swarmed on defense in the first quarter and shot just 6-of-23 from the field, scoring only 19 points. Greensboro took advantage and carried a 25-19 lead into the second quarter. The Swarm pushed the margin to nine at the 8:35 mark and eventually extended the lead to 14 (52-38) with 3:21 remaining in the half, heading into the break in control, 62-50.

The Kings came out of halftime with renewed energy, opening the third quarter on a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to five (62-57). Stockton continued to surge behind Dennis, who carried the offense during a 25-13 stretch that tied the game at 75 with 5:17 left in the quarter. Greensboro responded down the stretch, but the Kings outscored the Swarm 33-27 in the third to pull within six, 89-83, entering the final frame.

Greensboro regained momentum in the fourth, building its lead back to double digits at 99-89 with 6:07 remaining. The game slipped out of reach soon after, as the Swarm extended the advantage to 14 with just over three minutes to play. Stockton was unable to mount a late comeback, falling 119-104.

The Kings finish the season as Western Conference Champions, reaching the NBA G League Finals in back-to-back seasons.







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