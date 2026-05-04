Stockton Kings Name Saagar Sarin as General Manager

Published on May 4, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - Today, the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced Saagar Sarin as general manager.

Sarin, 31, currently serves as Senior Director of Pro Personnel for the Sacramento Kings, contributing to scouting efforts across different levels of the organization. He brings nearly a decade of NBA experience to Stockton having spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves as Personnel Scouting Coordinator (2019-21) where he helped with the selections of Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels. The Palo Alto, Calif. native began his NBA career with the Houston Rockets (2016-19), including two years as a Video Coordinator. He will continue to also serve Sacramento as the Senior Director of Pro Personnel.

Sarin earned his undergraduate degree in Business Administration with a minor in Statistics in 2016 from the University of Southern California. In 2018, Sarin received his master's degree in business Analytics at USC, where he spent three seasons as a student manager and graduate assistant of the Trojans Men's Basketball Team.







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