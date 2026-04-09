Stockton Kings Fall Short in Game One of NBA G League Finals

Published on April 9, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The No. 3 seed Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, dropped Game 1 of the 2026 NBA G League Finals presented by Google to the Eastern Conference No. 2 seed Greensboro Swarm, 111107, after a tightly contested fourth quarter.

Forward DaQuan Jeffries led Stockton with 27 points, adding six assists and six three-pointers made. Guard Dexter Dennis contributed 24 points with seven rebounds, forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. chipped in 17, and guard Jon Elmore tallied 14 points and four three-pointers.

Guard Marcus Garrett led Greensboro with 21 points, guard Terrell Brown Jr. scored 18 off the bench, and forward Tosan Evbuomwan added 15 points.

The Kings fell behind early, trailing 16-3 in the opening minutes, but responded with a 34-22 run to close the first quarter. Stockton knocked down six of 15 shots from beyond the arc, with Elmore and Jeffries connecting on three apiece. The offensive surge kept things tight, as Greensboro held a narrow 38-37 lead after the first frame.

The Swarm pushed their advantage to 14 (61-47) midway through the second quarter, building a 61-47 lead with 4:06 remaining. Stockton answered by closing the half on a 10-2 run, highlighted by a pair of Gabe Levin putbacks. Despite trimming the deficit, the Kings went into the break trailing 63-57.

Out of the break, Stockton evened the game at 71 on a Baldwin Jr. three-pointer, but Greensboro answered with 11 unanswered points. The teams played to a 27-27 tie in the quarter, sending the Swarm into the final frame with a 90-84 advantage.

The Kings erupted for a 14-0 run to open the fourth, highlighted by 10 straight points from Dennis, to take a 94-90 lead at the 9:25 mark. Stockton led by five late (105-100 at 5:15), but a 9-0 Greensboro run put the Kings down 109-105 with one minute left. Stockton could not recover, falling 111-107.

The Kings return to Stockton, Calif., for Game 2 of the series at Adventist Health Arena on Friday at 7 p.m. PT. Fans can stream the game live on ESPNU.

2026 NBA G League Finals presented by Google Schedule:

April 10 at 7 p.m. PT | Game 2: Greensboro Swarm @ Stockton Kings - Stockton, Calif. (ESPNU)

April 13 at 5 p.m. PT | Game 3: Greensboro Swarm vs. Stockton Kings - Greensboro, N.C. (ESPN2)*

*- if necessary







NBA G League Stories from April 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.