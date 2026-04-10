Young, Keels and Goldin Highlight Impact of Skyforce Two-Way Talent

Published on April 9, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







The Sioux Falls Skyforce saw strong contributions from three Miami HEAT two-way players throughout the 2025-26 season: Jahmir Young, Trevor Keels, and Vladislav Goldin, each of whom made a significant impact while developing within the Skyforce and HEAT organizations.

That development process remains a central focus for Miami, with an emphasis on consistent daily improvement.

"That's the biggest secret - just hard work every single day and getting one percent better," said Miami HEAT head coach Erik Spoelstra. "When you embrace that and truly don't quit or give up, there's beauty in that type of development."

Jahmir Young

Young emerged as one of the top overall performers in the NBA G League, finishing the regular season top five in both scoring and assists per game. The Maryland product averaged 26.0 points on 47.1 percent shooting (37.6 percent from three-point range), along with 8.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds across 25 games, consistently leading the Skyforce offense.

Young's performance earned him All-NBA G League Second Team honors, further solidifying his place among the league's top performers during the 2025-26 season.

During the week of Jan. 19-25, Young was named NBA G League Player of the Week after helping lead Sioux Falls to a 2-1 record. Across three games, he averaged 32.3 points, 10.3 assists, and 3.7 rebounds in 40.1 minutes per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 78.6 percent from the free throw line. He recorded a 20-point, 10-assist double-double in four of five games during that stretch.

Young continued that momentum throughout January, earning NBA G League Player of the Month honors. He appeared in 11 games during the month, averaging 29.5 points, 9.7 assists, and 4.9 rebounds in 39.9 minutes per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from three-point range. He finished January second in the NBA G League in points per game and total points (324), recorded five double-doubles, and posted a combined plus-minus of plus-75. During the month, Young scored 20-or-more points in all 11 games and recorded double-digit assists in four of his final five outings, producing multiple 30-point performances while handling primary offensive responsibilities throughout the stretch.

He was later selected to participate in the NBA G League Next Up Game during All-Star Weekend.

His production remained steady throughout the season, highlighted by a franchise-record 18 consecutive games with 20-or-more points.

Young also delivered multiple standout single-game performances, including a 36-point, 12-assist effort against the Salt Lake City Stars and a career-high 18 assists in a separate matchup, showcasing his ability to impact the game as both a scorer and primary facilitator.

Trevor Keels

Keels also took a major step forward during the season, turning a strong start with Sioux Falls into a two-way contract with the Miami HEAT. The Duke product averaged 20.1 points on 45.6 percent shooting (40.2 percent from three-point range), along with 3.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds across 27 games.

His season was highlighted by one of the most efficient shooting performances in NBA G League history on Jan. 9 against the Rip City Remix. Keels recorded a career-high 46 points on 16-18 shooting from the field, including a perfect 12-12 from beyond the arc. The performance set a Skyforce franchise record for made three-pointers in a game and established a league record for most consecutive made three-pointers without a miss.

That outing was part of a larger stretch that earned Keels NBA G League Player of the Week honors for Jan. 5-11, during which he averaged 29.0 points on 72.4 percent shooting from the field and 86.7 percent from three-point range. In addition to his scoring, Keels recorded multiple double-doubles during the season, including career highs in both rebounds and assists, highlighting his ability to contribute across multiple areas.

Vladislav Goldin

Goldin provided a consistent interior presence throughout his rookie campaign while on a two-way contract with Miami. Appearing in 24 games for Sioux Falls, the Michigan product averaged 11.3 points on 60.5 percent shooting, along with 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game.

Goldin's role within the system reflects the organizational alignment between Sioux Falls and Miami at the developmental level.

"Skyforce standard and the HEAT standard are synonymous," Spoelstra said. "Being able to go to Sioux Falls, come back here and get work with us - it's been great for development."

Goldin's efficiency and defensive presence were key factors in his production, as he contributed as a rim protector, rebounder, and finisher in the paint. He recorded a season-high 23 points on Nov. 26 against the Windy City Bulls, adding 14 rebounds and four assists while shooting 10-17 from the field and 3-3 from three-point range.

Throughout the season, Goldin's ability to impact the game without requiring high usage-through screening, rebounding, and interior defense-allowed him to remain a consistent contributor within the Skyforce rotation.

The performances of Young, Keels, and Goldin reflect the continued development pipeline between Sioux Falls and the Miami HEAT. Each player contributed in different ways throughout the season, while gaining valuable experience at both the NBA and G League levels.

That long-standing developmental philosophy continues to shape opportunities across the organization.

"The two ways have a unique experience as they navigate different roles with the main club and the Skyforce," said Miami HEAT Vice President of Player Personnel and Sioux Falls Skyforce General Manager Eric Amsler. "All three had areas identified for how we saw their path to the NBA and how to improve their games. Jahmir earning his accolades as an all-around playmaker, Trevor earning his call-up in midseason with solid all-around play on both ends of the floor, and Vlad adjusting to the speed of our high pace offense while still being that physical post presence were all highlights to our season."

Those individual development paths continue to reinforce Miami's ability to identify and elevate talent at every level of the organization.

"We want to be dream makers," Spoelstra said. "Helping players reach their goals and maximize their opportunities is what this organization is about."

The Miami HEAT currently sit 10th in the Eastern Conference standings and will look to carry that developmental growth into the postseason as they prepare for a fourth consecutive appearance in the NBA Play-In Tournament.







NBA G League Stories from April 9, 2026

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