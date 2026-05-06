Season Recap: Gabe Madsen

Published on May 6, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







This ten-part series takes an extensive look at Skyforce players throughout the 2025-26 season, highlighting season and career highs as well as the unique impact each player made on the court. Next, we discuss forward Gabe Madsen.

Madsen was a key piece for the Skyforce throughout the season, embracing a role that shifted between the starting lineup and the bench. Regardless of where he slotted in, his mentality never wavered. Madsen's hustle, grit, and competitive edge consistently provided a spark, helping propel Sioux Falls to key victories.

The forward out of Utah averaged 9.8 points on 45 percent shooting (37.4 percent from deep), along with 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per 28.5 minutes across 36 games during the regular season. His efficiency and versatility allowed him to impact the game in multiple ways on any given night.

Madsen's rookie campaign was defined by effort and consistency. Whether it was diving for loose balls or knocking down shots from beyond the arc, he found ways to contribute every time he stepped on the floor.

As the season progressed, Madsen carved out a dependable role within the rotation, earning trust through his consistency on both ends of the floor. Whether the Skyforce needed spacing, defensive pressure, or energy plays, Madsen provided a steady presence. His ability to adapt to different lineups and situations made him a reliable option for the coaching staff throughout the year.

His most impressive scoring performance came on February 1, 2026, when Madsen started for the Skyforce and poured in a career-high 27 points, shooting 10-17 from the field and 5-9 from three-point range. The outing also marked career highs in field goals made (10) and three-pointers made (5). He added 3 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals in a 125-109 win over the Texas Legends.

On January 18, 2026, Madsen set a career high on the glass with 11 rebounds against the Salt Lake City Stars. He paired that effort with 14 points to secure a double-double, shooting 5-11 from the field and 4-7 from three, while also recording 3 steals.

Earlier in the season, on November 12, 2025, Madsen showcased his defensive instincts by tallying a career-high 6 steals in just the third game of the year, helping push the Skyforce past the Noblesville Boom 134-124. He also contributed 8 points, 3 assists, and 7 rebounds, finishing just shy of a triple-double with points, steals, and rebounds.

Madsen proved throughout the season that while talent can open doors, it is effort and heart that define a player's impact. His all-around play and relentless motor made him a valuable contributor from start to finish.







NBA G League Stories from May 6, 2026

Season Recap: Gabe Madsen - Sioux Falls Skyforce

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.