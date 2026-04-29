Season Review: Cam Carter

Published on April 29, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







This ten-part series takes an extensive look at Skyforce players throughout the 2025-26 season, highlighting season and career highs as well as the unique impact each player made on the court. Next, we discuss guard Cam Carter.

Cam Carter was selected 6th overall in the 2025 NBA G League draft and quickly established himself as one of the Skyforce's standout young players with a series of gritty, memorable performances. The rookie point guard out of LSU averaged 7.5 points on 46.7 percent shooting (41.4 percent from three-point range), 3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per 14.9 minutes across 28 games during the regular season.

On November 26, 2025, Carter set a new personal best with 27 points. He shot an efficient 8-12 from the field and 2-4 from three-point range, while going a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line-his most free throws made in a game. He also contributed 2 rebounds and 3 assists to lead Sioux Falls off the bench, powering the Skyforce past the Windy City Bulls 129-122.

Carter continued to shine on December 7, 2025, when he started against the Iowa Wolves. He reached multiple milestones, leading the team with 8 assists and recording 2 blocks-both new highs for the rookie.

On December 13, 2025, Carter posted 8 rebounds against the Cleveland Charge, matching his best in that category while also adding 20 points and 4 assists off the bench. He made 9 of 15 field goals, setting a personal record for most field goals made in a single game.

Carter rounded out the season with a standout defensive performance on March 5, 2026, against the Memphis Hustle. He grabbed 4 steals, collected 7 rebounds, and added 4 assists, scoring 19 points on 8-13 shooting from the field and 3-4 from three-point range, helping lead the Skyforce to a dominant 119-82 victory.

Cam Carter's rookie season was full of breakthrough moments and highlight-worthy performances, quickly proving he's a player to watch in the G League. From career highs in scoring and assists to defensive sparks that swung games, he brought energy and excitement every time he stepped on the court. If this is just the beginning, Skyforce fans have plenty to get excited about in the seasons ahead.







NBA G League Stories from April 29, 2026

Season Review: Cam Carter - Sioux Falls Skyforce

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