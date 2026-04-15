Season Recap: Josh Christopher

Published on April 15, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







This ten-part series takes an extensive look at Skyforce players throughout the 2025-26 season, highlighting season and career highs as well as the unique impact each player made on the court. Next, we discuss guard Josh Christopher.

Josh Christopher was the lone returner from the 2024-25 squad and is one of only two players on the roster with first-round NBA Draft pedigree. Selected 24th overall in 2021, Christopher's professional experience was on full display this year as he racked up multiple accolades.

The playmaker out of Arizona State averaged 22.8 points on 49.5 percent shooting (34.2 percent from deep), 7.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per 33.5 minutes across 31 games during the regular season.

While Christopher has delivered a litany of standout performances in a Skyforce uniform, he accomplished a feat this season that no player in franchise history had ever achieved. Christopher set a new gold standard for scoring by recording back-to-back 40-plus point games.

On February 22, 2026, Christopher ignited for a career-high 44 points and four rebounds, knocking down six three-pointers on a blistering 78% from the field in a 141-115 win over the Valley Suns.

He didn't wait long to raise the bar. In his very next outing on March 1, 2026, Christopher shattered that mark with 49 points, eight rebounds, and a career-high-tying six steals, shooting 68% from the floor in a 123-108 victory over the Osceola Magic.

This 49-point explosion stands as the third-highest scoring performance in franchise history and marked the first time a Skyforce player ever recorded 40-plus points on consecutive nights.

On March 21, 2026, Christopher officially broke into the Skyforce top ten all-time scoring leaders. During the matchup against Mexico City, he recorded the bucket that pushed him past Leonard White to reach 1,880 career points in a Skyforce uniform.

By the conclusion of the season, Christopher's consistent scoring threat and veteran leadership cemented his place as one of the most prolific guards to ever play at the Sanford Pentagon. He ends the 2025-26 campaign standing in tenth place in total points in Skyforce history with 1,928.







NBA G League Stories from April 15, 2026

Season Recap: Josh Christopher - Sioux Falls Skyforce

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