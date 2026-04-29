Season Recap: Dennis Smith Jr.

Published on April 29, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







This ten-part series takes an extensive look at Skyforce players throughout the 2025-26 season, highlighting season and career highs as well as the unique impact each player made on the court. Next, we discuss guard Dennis Smith Jr.

Dennis Smith Jr. is one of two former first-round NBA draft picks on the Skyforce roster, having been selected 9th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft. Smith Jr. joined Sioux Falls in January and quickly demonstrated why he was a lottery pick, combining experience, skill, and leadership both on and off the court.

The playmaker out of North Carolina State averaged 8.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per 26.1 minutes across 21 games during the regular season. His versatility allowed him to influence games as a scorer, facilitator, and rebounder, while also providing the intangible leadership that is often difficult to quantify in stats.

Smith Jr.'s impact extended beyond his on-court performance. As an NBA veteran, he immediately elevated the Skyforce locker room. From mentoring younger players on professional habits to breaking down plays and strategies, Smith Jr.'s presence strengthened the team's culture and cohesion in meaningful ways.

On the court, Smith Jr. had several standout performances throughout the season. On January 28, 2026, he recorded his season and career high in points in the NBA G League with 18 points on 7-12 shooting against the Birmingham Squadron.

On February 6, 2026, he set a season high in assists with 12, while also adding 5 points and 5 rebounds to help the Skyforce defeat the Maine Celtics 134-112.

Later, on February 19, 2026, Smith Jr. notched his season-high in rebounds with 10, while also contributing 9 points, 7 assists, and 2 steals in a 123-106 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, narrowly missing a double-double and nearly adding a triple-double.

Dennis Smith Jr. proved himself as both a leader and a playmaker for the Skyforce. His ability to create opportunities for teammates, contribute in multiple areas of the stat sheet, and elevate the team culture made him a critical presence. Beyond the numbers, his professionalism and veteran experience provided guidance and stability, leaving a lasting impact on Sioux Falls and the organization as a whole.







NBA G League Stories from April 29, 2026

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