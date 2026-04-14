Season Recap: Trevor Keels

Published on April 14, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







This ten-part series takes an extensive look at Skyforce players throughout the 2025-26 season, highlighting season and career highs as well as the unique impact each player made on the court. Next, we discuss two-way guard Trevor Keels.

Keels started the season on a contract with the Skyforce, and after a historic performance, was rewarded with a two-way deal with the Miami HEAT.

The sharpshooter out of Duke averaged 20.1 points on 45.6 percent shooting (40.2 percent from deep), along with 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per 34.3 minutes across 27 games during the regular season. Keels consistently provided a scoring spark, establishing himself as one of the most dangerous perimeter threats in the NBA G League.

While Keels delivered a number of standout performances throughout the season, one outing stood above the rest. On January 9, 2026, he erupted for a career-high 46 points, shooting an incredible 16-18 from the field and a perfect 12-12 from beyond the arc. The performance not only marked career highs in points, field goals made, and three-pointers made, but also set the Skyforce record for most threes in a single game and the NBA G League record for most consecutive three-pointers without a miss. Keels added four rebounds and two assists in the 136-128 win over the Rip City Remix.

Keels also showcased his versatility beyond scoring. On December 22, 2026, he recorded a career-high 11 rebounds, with 10 coming on the defensive end. He paired that effort with 13 points and two assists to secure a double-double and lead the Skyforce to a 116-103 victory over the Capital City Go-Go.

Earlier in the season, on November 18, 2025, Keels demonstrated his playmaking ability by dishing out a career-high 10 assists. He added 12 points and seven rebounds in the contest, recording a double-double and narrowly missing a triple-double against the Cleveland Charge.

Keels' breakout season was defined by elite shooting and steady all-around production, highlighted by a historic performance that etched his name into both Skyforce and NBA G League record books. His ability to impact the game as both a scorer and facilitator ultimately earned him an opportunity at the next level, positioning him as a player to watch moving forward within the Miami HEAT organization.







NBA G League Stories from April 14, 2026

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