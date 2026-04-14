Season Recap: Jahmir Young

Published on April 14, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







This ten-part series takes an extensive look at Skyforce players throughout the 2025-26 season, highlighting season and career highs as well as the unique impact each player made on the court. Next, we discuss guard Jahmir Young.

Miami HEAT guard Jahmir Young signed a standard contract with the Miami HEAT after spending the season on a two-way deal, earning the promotion following a standout year with the Sioux Falls Skyforce where he emerged as one of the top players in the NBA G League.

The playmaking facilitator out of Maryland averaged 26 points on 47.1 percent shooting (37.6 percent from deep), 4.6 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per 38.1 minutes across 25 games during the regular season, ranking second in the G League in points per game and fifth in assists per game.

While Young had plenty of standout performances this year, his most impressive feat wasn't just one game-it was the consistency he put together over time. Young broke the franchise record for most consecutive games with 20+ points with 15 on March 7, 2026.

He extended the mark multiple times following the infliction point, with the streak ultimately ending on March 13, 2026. The franchise record for most consecutive games with 20+ points now stands at 18 games, held by Young.

On January 18, 2026, Young posted his season-high point total in just the twelfth game of the season for the Skyforce, recording 36 points while shooting 13-22 from the field. Young also shot 6-11 from three-point range, which was good for a career high in three pointers made. He added 12 assists to complete the double-double effort and notched 6 rebounds against the Salt Lake City Stars.

Young continued to showcase his playmaking ability on January 17, 2026, when he dealt a career-high 18 assists against the Salt Lake City Stars. He also contributed 22 points and 8 rebounds in the contest, nearly securing a triple-double in a 122-110 win.

Earlier in the season, on November 8, 2025, Young recorded his season high in rebounds with 11 in his second game of the season against the Motor City Cruise. He added 27 points and 8 assists to propel the Skyforce to a 137-118 win.

Young's standout campaign was further recognized as he was named to the 2025-26 All-NBA G League Second Team, solidifying his place among the league's elite performers.

With his scoring, playmaking, and remarkable consistency, Young hasn't just stood out... he's been a driving force for the Skyforce all season, leaving a mark on the franchise that fans won't soon forget.







NBA G League Stories from April 14, 2026

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