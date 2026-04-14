Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on April 14, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)







This past week the United Football League announce it will place a team in Oklahoma City for the 2028 season, the Greensboro Swarm won its first NBA G League Championship, and the Major Arena Soccer League revealed it will place an expansion team in Lehigh Valley next season.

Highlights from this week come from the United Football League, Arena Football One, NBA G League, Women's National Basketball Association, UPSHOT League, Major Arena Soccer League, Major League Soccer, United Soccer League One, American Hockey League, ECHL, Professional Women's Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Pacific Coast League, Eastern League, Texas League, League One Volleyball, Ultimate Frisbee Association, and Major League Table Tennis.

FOOTBALL

United Football League

The United Football League (UFL) announced its plans to launch a new team in Oklahoma City beginning with the 2028 spring football season. As a cornerstone of the league's growth strategy, the yet-to-be named team will bring high-quality professional football and family-friendly entertainment to Oklahoma. "Oklahoma lives and breathes football, so bringing the UFL to Oklahoma City was an easy decision," said UFL Co-Owner Mike Repole. "This is a state that shows up, cares deeply, and truly understands the game. From college powerhouses to Friday night lights, football runs deep here. We're committed to building a franchise in OKC that the entire state can rally behind." Central to the UFL's launch strategy will be the team's home field: the MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium. Currently under development in downtown Oklahoma City, the venue is scheduled to open in early 2028 with a capacity of just over 10,000, offering UFL fans a modern football experience in the heart of the city's burgeoning sports and entertainment district. The team's name, colors, and branding will be unveiled at a later date with the local OKC community included in the selection process.

Why Oklahoma City Is the Perfect UFL Market

Arena Football One

Commissioner Jeff Fisher shifts the league into high gear, breaking down the key adjustments for AF1 2026

National Arena League

Head Coach Brandon Negron and The Omaha Beef organization have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately. "On behalf of the entire organization, we want to thank Coach Negron for his leadership, dedication, and contributions to our organization," said Ricky Bertz, (Owner). "Coach Negron has played an important role in building relatioships in the community and developing our athletes both on and off the field. We wish him nothing but success in all of his future endeavors." Coach Negron has been with The Omaha Beef since mid-way through last season. With a record of 1-0 in preseason, 5-5 in the regular season and 1-1 in postseason, Coach Negron has had notable achievements with playoff appearances, a championship appearance and rivalry games.

The Omaha Beef are proud to announce the promotion of Adam Loftis to Interim Head Coach for the 2026 season. Coach Loftis brings a deep-rooted history with the organization, having played for the Beef from 2011-2013 before returning in 2018 as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator. His leadership, experience, and understanding of the team's championship culture make him a natural fit to step into this role. Owner Ricky Bertz on the appointment: "Adam has been a cornerstone of this organization for years. He understands what it means to wear the orange and black, and compete at the highest level. His passion, leadership, and commitment to our organizations standards make him the right person to lead this team going forward. We're excited to see him step into this role and continue building on our winning tradition.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, were crowned NBA G League Champions on at Adventist Health Arena, defeating the Stockton Kings, 119-104, and swept the series, 2-0. Greensboro earned its first NBA G League Championship, while the Charlotte Hornets became the first organization to ever win the NBA Las Vegas Summer League and NBA G League Championship in the same season. Two-way forward Tosan Evbuomwan earned NBA G League Finals MVP honors, averaging 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in the series, shooting 50.0% (12-of-24) from the field while adding 1.5 steals. The Swarm was paced by Evbuomwan's 22 points and seven rebounds, with Liam McNeeley and Jaylen Sims recording 21 and 20 points, respectively. Tidjane Salaun and Antonio Reeves also posted 19 and 15 points, with Greensboro holding the Kings to five 3-pointers. Stockton was led by a trio of 20-point scorers in DaQuan Jeffries (27), Dexter Dennis (24) and Patrick Baldwin Jr. (20).

Greensboro Swarm Win 2026 NBA G League Finals

McNeeley, Salaun Combine For 40 Points In Game 2

Women's National Basketball Association

The Indiana Fever and free agent guard Sophie Cunningham have agreed to a new contact ahead of the 2026 WNBA season. After being acquired via trade ahead of the 2025 season, Cunningham returns to Indiana for a second year with the Fever. "We are thrilled to have Sophie back with the Fever and are grateful for her commitment to return and build on what we started a year ago. Not only is Sophie one of the best three-point shooters in the league, but she is an exceptional teammate, both on and off the court," COO and General Manager Amber Cox said. "She plays with infectious energy that impacts not only our team, but our fanbase as well." "We had a really special group last year and it was an incredible first season for me in Indy; I loved everything about my teammates and the Fever organization. We fought through a ton of adversity, and it was important to me that we have a chance to see through what we started," Cunningham said. "I have a feeling this is going to be another special season, so I'm excited to get things started and to, of course, keep playing in front of the best fans in the WNBA. Let's get spicy!"

WELCOME BACK To Indy Sophie Cunningham

The Connecticut Sun announced that the organization has signed Brittney Griner to a one-year deal. "We are beyond thrilled to welcome BG to our team," remarked Connecticut Sun General Manager, Morgan Tuck. "Brittney is and has been one of the most impactful players in our game throughout her legendary career. Her presence will help elevate our organization and team on the floor, with our fans, and in our community. What excites us the most is not just her on-court talent, but who she is as a person. Her leadership, resilience, and the way she connects with her teammates and fans bring immeasurable value to our franchise. From our first conversations, it was clear she believes in our vision, and we're fully committed to supporting hers as well. We couldn't be happier to have her join our organization and to see the impact she will have now and in the future." Griner comes to Connecticut after playing the 2025 season with the Atlanta Dream. The 6-9 veteran center appeared in 39 regular season contests and started in 25 for the Dream, averaging 9.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. It was a historic year for Griner as she moved into second all-time in blocks (859) and 16th all-time in rebounds (2,525) in league history. She averaged 11.9 points and 5.8 rebounds through her first 10 games with Atlanta, playing a pivotal role in the team's success early in the season.

The Atlanta Dream has acquired two-time WNBA All-Star Angel Reese from the Chicago Sky in exchange for the Dream's first-round picks in 2027 and 2028. As part of the trade, Atlanta also receives the right to swap second-round picks with Chicago in 2028. Reese, one of the most exciting players in the WNBA, brings her star power and championship pedigree to a team that had a historic 2025 season under first-year Head Coach Karl Smesko. "Angel is a dynamic talent and a perfect fit for what we are building in Atlanta," said Dream General Manager Dan Padover. "She has already proven herself as one of the most impactful players in the league, and her competitiveness, production and drive to win align seamlessly with our vision. This is an exciting moment for our organization and our fans."

On First Take, Stephen A. Smith reacts to the breaking news that Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has been traded to the Atlanta Dream for two 1st round picks.

The WNBA and NBA Board of Governors have formally approved WNBA expansion teams in Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia, the WNBA announced today. Cleveland will begin play in 2028, Detroit in 2029, and Philadelphia in 2030.

UPSHOT League

On April 9, 2026, Nashville will mark a defining moment in its evolution as a national sports city at 10am. From the stage of the historic Ryman Auditorium, the UPSHOT League will officially announce their sixth team, introducing a new wave of energy coming to Nashville and bringing the future of women's basketball with it. The UPSHOT League, a groundbreaking professional women's developmental basketball league, with notable leadership from legends in the game, Cheryl Miller, Ann Meyers Drysdale and Tamika Catchings, has officially selected Nashville as its sixth team and the second expansion city, positioning the city at the center of a movement redefining opportunity, access, and visibility for athletes across the country. Renowned sports executive Donna Orender will deliver the official league announcement, cementing the historic moment that positions Nashville on a broader stage in women's athletics. "Today is a celebration of Nashville as an already thriving world-known sports city. It is about more than women's professional basketball arriving in a new market, it's about women's professional basketball being woven into the fabric of this city. The UPSHOT League and this great ownership are not simply launching a team here, together we are creating opportunity, and building a new home, as grateful and contributing members of this community."

New professional women's basketball team coming to Nashville

SOCCER

Major Arena Soccer League

The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) alongside Rob and Jim Brooks, have announced that a new professional indoor soccer team will be taking the field in the Lehigh Valley, bringing a fast-growing sports experience right to Downtown Allentown. "As kids growing up playing soccer, Jim and I followed Professional Indoor Soccer and attended many games. We've always admired the skill, intensity, and passion of the game and its players, and we're excited to bring that same high level of talent and energy to the Lehigh Valley," said owner Rob Brooks. "Just as importantly, we are always committed to building strong connections off the field- having our team actively engage with local soccer clubs, support youth development, and create a positive impact throughout the community." PPL Center- currently home to the American Hockey League's Lehigh Valley Phantoms- is set to expand its sports offerings by introducing the speed, skill, and high-scoring excitement of indoor soccer. The new team will enter the major league at the Premier Level, the highest level the MASL has to offer. Known for its fast-paced action and electric atmosphere, MASL play mirrors the intensity of hockey while showcasing the global appeal of the world's most popular sport.

On this week's Ten For Ten, Erik Bergrud sits down with ESPN legend Bob Ley, who drove the coverage of the MISL on ESPN from 1985 to 1989, and would go on to cover 10 Men's and Women's FIFA World Cups!

Major League Soccer

Kosi Thompson brace in Colorado Rapids debut.

United Soccer League One

As Portland Hearts of Pine prepare for their sophomore season home opener, the club is marking a major milestone off the field: a total of $3 million in privately funded improvements to Fitzpatrick Stadium over the past 18 months- transforming one of Portland's most storied venues into an improved multi-use community asset. Originally committed to $1 million in upgrades as part of its lease with the city, the club's latest offseason investment in a new stadium-wide audio system brings total improvements to around $3 million. The current work builds on a series of foundational upgrades completed ahead of the club's inaugural season, including a high-performance playing surface, new LED field lighting, on-site locker rooms, seating upgrades, and significant press box renovations, plus a variety of utility and infrastructure improvements throughout the facility. "Fitzpatrick Stadium is so much more than just a place we play," said Kevin Schohl, Hearts of Pine Club President. "Fitzy is a community asset, and we've made a multi-year commitment to improving it- not just for our supporters, but for everyone who uses it."

Portland Hearts of Pine staff report nearly three million dollars invested in stadium improvements

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

The Tucson Roadrunners extended their lease through the 2027-2028 season, keeping the hockey team in Southern Arizona for at least two more years.

Victor Eklund scores his first AHL Goal for the Brideport Islanders.

ECHL

Atlanta Gladiators forward and captain, Cody Sylvester, announced that he will retire from professional hockey following the 2025-26 season. Sylvester, 33, is set to retire after thirteen seasons of professional hockey, a journey that began back in 2013 with the Wheeling Nailers following five seasons of junior hockey with the WHL's Calgary Hitmen. He spent part of the 2014-15 campaign with the South Carolina Stingrays before heading overseas to play in Europe for the Iserlohn Roosters. Sylvester would spend the next five seasons playing in Germany and Austria for Iserlohn, Dornbirner EC, and EC Bad Nauheim ahead of his return to the ECHL in 2020 with the Nailers. After the 2020-21 campaign, Sylvester signed with the Gladiators, with whom he has been with for the last five seasons. He was named an alternate captain for the 2022-23 and 2024-25 seasons before being named captain for the 2025-26 season. Over the course of his professional career, Sylvester has scored 253 goals and 314 assists for 567 points in 691 games. "Atlanta has been home for the past five years, and playing for the Glads has truly been an honor and such a meaningful part of my hockey career," said Sylvester. "During our time here, my wife and I built our life, welcomed two incredible children into the world, and created memories that will last forever."

The Utah Grizzlies played their final game at the Maverik Center on Sunday night, closing a three-decade run that made minor league hockey a family tradition for generations of Utah fans.

Professional Women's Hockey League

Madison Square Garden Game Recap!

Western Hockey League

WHL Features - Prince Albert goaltender Michal Orsulak

Ontario Hockey League

Brantford Bulldogs score eight goals in Game 1 of Round 2 of the OHL Playoffs. Watch every goal from a dominant performance to start the second round.

North American Hockey League

Top 5 Plays of the Week

BASEBALL

Pacifc Coast League

Mariners righty Alex Hoppe throws an immaculate inning to seal the victory for Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers

Eastern League

Giants prospect Jonah Cox times his leap perfectly and brings back a home run for Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels

Texas League

Dodgers No. 2 prospect Zyhir Hope slugs grand slam for Double-A Tulsa

Drillers

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Volleyball

The Omaha Supernovas fired head coach Luka Slabe. They named Thomas Robson as interim head coach.

League One Volleyball

After a generational season, LOVB Houston's Jordan Thompson is awarded the LOVB MVP Award. Commissioner Sandra Idehen suprises JT after practice on the eve of Houston's playoff match. Thompson set league records in points (455) & kills (423).

LOVB Houston players surpise Sanja Tomasevic with the LOVB Coach of the Year Award. omasevic led Houston to the best regular-season record despite losing their first three matches.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

Introducing the new UFA kits - built with premium recycled fabric.

Major League Table Tennis

THE BEST OF MLTT WEEK 15: Jiangshan Guo.

Princeton Revolution Jiangshan Guo closed out the regular season in Lawrenceville, NJ!







United Football League Stories from April 14, 2026

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.