Two-Time Defensive Player of the Year and Ten-Time WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner Signs with the Connecticut Sun

Published on April 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the organization has signed Brittney Griner to a one-year deal. Per team policy, no details were released.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome BG to our team," remarked Connecticut Sun General Manager, Morgan Tuck. "Brittney is and has been one of the most impactful players in our game throughout her legendary career. Her presence will help elevate our organization and team on the floor, with our fans, and in our community. What excites us the most is not just her on-court talent, but who she is as a person. Her leadership, resilience, and the way she connects with her teammates and fans bring immeasurable value to our franchise. From our first conversations, it was clear she believes in our vision, and we're fully committed to supporting hers as well. We couldn't be happier to have her join our organization and to see the impact she will have now and in the future."

Griner comes to Connecticut after playing the 2025 season with the Atlanta Dream. The 6-9 veteran center appeared in 39 regular season contests and started in 25 for the Dream, averaging 9.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. It was a historic year for Griner as she moved into second all-time in blocks (859) and 16th all-time in rebounds (2,525) in league history. She averaged 11.9 points and 5.8 rebounds through her first 10 games with Atlanta, playing a pivotal role in the team's success early in the season.

Originally drafted with the No. 1 overall pick by the Phoenix Mercury in the 2013 WNBA Draft, Griner has achieved an impressive resume of accolades throughout her 13-year professional career after spending 11 seasons with the Mercury (2013-2024) and one season with the Dream (2025). She helped the Mercury achieve their third championship (2014), was been named WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (2014,2016), WNBA All-Rookie Team (2013), All-WNBA First Team (2014, 2019, 2021), All-WNBA Second Team (2015, 2017, 2018), WNBA All-Defensive First Team (2014-15, 2018), WNBA All-Defensive Second Team (2016-17, 2019, 2021) and WNBA All-Star (2013-15, 2017-19, 2021-24). Griner has also led the WNBA in rebounding four times (2010-2012, 2016) and scoring two times (2016, 2021) during her career.

Aside from her WNBA success, Griner has excelled professionally overseas winning four EuroLeague Championships (2016, 2018-19, 2021) and three Russian League Championships (2015-17). She has also represented the United States on an international level, playing with the US Women's National Team since 2011. She is a three-time Olympic gold-medalist (2016, 2021, 2024) and two-time FIBA World Cup gold medalist with Team USA (2014, 2018). Griner was named the 2018 World Cup gold medal game Player of the Game and was tabbed to the 2014 FIBA World Cup All-Tournament team. She is one of 10 players in women's basketball history to win three or more Olympic gold medals and joined Lisa Leslie as the only US Women's National Team members to score 30 points in an Olympic game (2020 vs. Japan).

Prior to her professional career, the Houstonian enjoyed a decorated collegiate career at Baylor, winning one NCAA National Championship, holding the NCAA record for the most blocked shots men or women (748), a Big 12 record 50 points (2013) and earning countless honors including AP Player of the Year in 2012 and 2013, John R. Wooden Award, Naismith College Player of the Year, Big 12 Player of the Year (2011-2013), Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year (2010-2013), ESPN.com National Player of the Year (2012), USBWA Player of the Year (2012-13), Most Outstanding Player NCAA Championship (2012), and a plethora of other honors.

Griner and the Connecticut Sun tip off the 2026 WNBA regular season at home on May 10 against the Seattle Storm at 1:00pm EST at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now: HERE.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.







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