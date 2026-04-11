Mitchell Is Back as Fever Retain All-Star Core

Published on April 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Indiana Fever took a decisive step into the offseason on Saturday as Kelsey Mitchell reached an agreement to remain with the Fever for the 2026 season. The veteran guard is entering her ninth season in the WNBA after being drafted second overall by Indiana out of Ohio State in 2018.

Mitchell has been loyal to the Fever throughout her eight seasons of WNBA basketball - she's spent the entirety of her WNBA career in Fever threads.

She returns to Indiana following a career year in 2025 in which she led the Fever in scoring with 20.2 points per game - a career-high - and bumped her production up to 22.3 points per game in the Fever's deep postseason run. Indiana fell to the Las Vegas Aces in a decisive Game 5 of the WNBA Semifinals, just one game short of making a WNBA Finals appearance.

Mitchell appears frequently among the franchise's leaderboards - she ranks first in career points per game (17.4), second in career scoring (4,813 points), first in 3-pointers made (669), and second in made 2-point field goals (1,028). She's dished out the fourth-most assists in Fever history (799), and collected the sixth-most steals (217).

Mitchell's play throughout the regular season earned her first-team All-WNBA honors, a third consecutive All-Star selection, and now a new contract agreement with the Fever.

Mitchell's name rises to the level of Tamika Catchings in numerous statistical categories, and her legacy in a Fever jersey continues to ascend to the level of recognition received by Catchings herself.

Mitchell remains a critical building block in Indiana's quest for a WNBA title as she enters her ninth season in the league.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 11, 2026

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