Connecticut Sun Re-Sign Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Published on April 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun re-signed Olivia Nelson-Ododa to a two-year deal, the team announced today. Per team policy, no details were released.

"Bringing Liv back to Connecticut is a meaningful step for our organization," said General Manager Morgan Tuck. "We've seen her grow in impactful ways, and we truly believe she's just scratching the surface of her potential in this league. Her approach, competitiveness, and the way she fits within our team identity make her an important part of our future. Liv has embraced this team, this community, and the standard we're building, and we're proud that she's continuing her journey with the Sun."

Nelson-Ododa was originally drafted 19th overall in the 2022 WNBA Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks. She was acquired by the Sun in a trade with the Sparks in January 2023. The 6-5 center has appeared in 113 regular season contests for Connecticut, averaging five points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 16 minutes per game.

The Winder, Georgia native spent the offseason playing for Wuhan Shengfan in the Women's Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA). Over 9 contests, she averaged 17 points, 8.2 rebounds, two assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Prior to the WNBA, Nelson-Ododa played for the University of Connecticut Huskies, where she helped her team to three NCAA Final Fours (2019, 2021, 2022) and a National Championship game (2022). She finished her career sixth in UConn history in blocked shots with a host of accolades to her name, including 2021 BIG EAST Co-Defensive Player of the Year, 2022 All-BIG EAST First Team, 2021 All-BIG EAST Second Team, 2021 BIG EAST All-Tournament Team, and 2020 American Athletic Conference Second Team.

Nelson-Ododa and the Connecticut Sun tip off the 2026 WNBA regular season at home on May 10 against the Seattle Storm at 1:00pm EST at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now: HERE.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.







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