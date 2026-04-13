Shey Peddy Signs Training Camp Offer with Connecticut Sun

Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







UNCASVILLE, CT - The Connecticut Sun today announced that the team has signed Shey Peddy to a training camp contract. Per team policy, no details were released.

Peddy is a veteran guard whose career spans collegiate honors and extensive international play. Drafted 23rd overall by the Chicago Sky in 2012, the eight-year veteran is coming off the 2025 season after playing nine games with the Indiana Fever, where she averaged 5.2 points and 1.7 assists in 14.1 minutes of play. She previously played for the Los Angeles Sparks (2024), Phoenix Mercury (2020-23) and the Washington Mystics (2019-20). Prior to and alongside her WNBA career, the 5-7 guard built a strong résumé overseas, beginning in 2015 with Germany's TSV 1880 Wasserburg and continuing her international career with clubs in Turkey, France, Hungary, and England, most recently the London Lions in 2024.

Collegiately, Peddy first played at Wright State (2007-09), earning Horizon Conference Rookie of the Year and multiple all-conference and all-defense honors. She transferred to Temple University for her junior and senior seasons, starting nearly every game and emerging as one of the Atlantic 10's top players. At Temple, she was a two-time All-A-10 First Team and All-Defense selection (2010-11, 2011-12), earned A-10 Defensive Player of the Year honors twice, and in 2011-12 was named both A-10 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. She led the conference in scoring that season and became just the second Temple player to win both awards in the same year.

The Connecticut Sun hosts its 2026 WNBA regular season Home Opener presented by TD on May 10 against the Seattle Storm at 1:00 p.m. ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now: HERE.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 13, 2026

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