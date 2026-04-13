Phoenix Mercury Sign French Forwards Valériane Ayayi and Noémie Brochant

Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have signed forward and two-time Olympic medalist Valériane Ayayi. They have also signed forward Noémie Brochant to a training camp contract.

Ayayi, 6-1, is a three-time Olympian with the French National Team. She helped lead France to a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and a silver medal against the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she was named to the Olympic All-Star Five Second Team. The Bordeaux, France, native began her professional career in 2012 at the age of 18, making her French National Team debut in 2013. She has won four FIBA EuroBasket silver medals with France (2013, 2017, 2019, 2021) and was selected to the All-Star Second Team at 2025 FIBA EuroBasket after averaging 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

Ayayi has played for ZVVZ USK Praha in the Czech Republic since 2022, helping the club win a 2025 EuroLeague Championship while earning All-Defensive Team and All-EuroLeague Third Team honors. In 2025-26, she helped lead Praha to a FIBA Europe SuperCup title and averaged 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals across 14 EuroLeague games, ranking fifth in the league scoring. Ayayi played one season in the WNBA in 2015, appearing in 16 games as a 21-year-old rookie with the San Antonio Stars.

Brochant, a member of the French National Team, has played professionally in France since 2015. The 5-11 forward has most recently competed for Charleville-Mézières (2023-2026), helping lead the club to 2025 French Cup and French SuperCup titles. She is currently averaging 11.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 steals across 23 games in the La Boulangère Wonderligue (LBWL) - the top league in France - ranking second in three-pointers per game (2.3), fifth in three-point percentage (43.5) and fifth in steals per game.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 13, 2026

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