New York Liberty Select Manuela Puoch

Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - With the 41st overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, the New York Liberty selected Manuela Puoch from Australia.

Puoch, a 6-1 forward, spent the 2025-26 WNBL season with the Southside Flyers, averaging 4.4 points and 1.3 rebounds per game in 23 outings. The 19-year-old also played in two NBL1 games for the Dandenong Rangers this season, averaging 14.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game after posting averages of 14.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 16 NBL One games with Dandenong in 2025. Puoch won a silver medal with Australia at the 2025 FIBA U19 Women's World Cup, where she averaged 9.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists over six games.

The Liberty begin their historic 30th season at Barclays Center with a preseason contest against the Indiana Fever on Saturday, April 25, followed by the team's home opener on Friday, May 8 vs. the Connecticut Sun. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster. To learn more and explore additional ticketing options, including group tickets and partial season plans, visit liberty.wnba.com/tickets.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 13, 2026

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