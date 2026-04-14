Dallas Wings Select Zee Spearman No. 31 Overall in 2026 WNBA Draft

Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







New York, NY - The Dallas Wings selected forward Zee Spearman out of the University of Tennessee with the No. 31 overall pick in Monday's WNBA Draft 2026 presented by State Street Investment Management SPY.

"We were excited that Zee was available to start the third round", said Dallas Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Curt Miller. "She brings excellent length and athleticism and has shown the ability to play inside and out. She has only started to scratch the surface of her potential."

Spearman began her collegiate career at the University of Miami (2022-2024) before transferring to Tennessee (2024-2026) for her final two seasons of NCAA play. The 6-4 forward averaged 10.2 points and 5.8 rebounds over 30 games during her senior campaign, scoring in double digits on 16 occasions. She also led the Lady Vols in offensive rebounds (2.9) and blocks (1.3) per game during the 2025-26 season.

The Georgia native brings international experience, representing the United States as a member of the 2025 3x3 U23 Women's U23 National Team and 2025 3x3 Nations League Team. She helped the 2025 USA Basketball Women's 3x3 Nations League Team go 14-2 en route to the Americas Conference title.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 13, 2026

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