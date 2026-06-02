Jessica Shepard Named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week

Published on June 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - Dallas Wings forward Jessica Shepard was named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from May 25-31, the league announced today. It marks the first Player of the Week honor of Shepard's career and the first Wings player to pick up the Player of the Week nod since July 2023.

The week was highlighted by Shepard's career outing in a 95-87 win over the Las Vegas Aces on May 28, where she recorded 22 points, a career-high 20 rebounds, and 10 assists. With that performance, Shepard became the first player in WNBA history to post at least 22 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists in a single game.

The triple-double marked Shepard's second of the 2026 season and third of her career. She is also the only player this season thus far to record a triple-double across the league. In just eight games with Dallas, the 6-4 forward set the franchise record for career triple-doubles with two and now sits tied for third all-time in league history in regular-season triple-doubles with three alongside Candace Parker and Caitlin Clark.

Her performance against the Aces extended her streak to five consecutive double-doubles, tying for the fourth-longest such streak in Wings history. She also became the first player in the WNBA this season to record 20 rebounds in a game and just the second player in Wings history to reach that mark in a regular-season contest (Glory Johnson- July 5, 2016, 22 rebounds).

Over nine games this season, Shepard is averaging career-highs in points (12.6), rebounds (11.0) and assists (5.9) per game. Through June 1, she is tied with the Atlanta Dream's Angel Reese for first in rebounds per game and is the only player in the WNBA ranked in the top ten in both rebounds and assists per game (8th).

Shepard and the Wings are back in action on Friday, June 5 at 9:00 p.m. CT when they take on the Los Angeles Sparks on the road at Crypto.com Arena. The game will air nationally on ION.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.