WNBA ID Members to Receive 10 Free WNBA League Pass Games Through July 22

Published on June 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







The WNBA is continuing to deliver exclusive benefits through its new fan identity platform, WNBA ID, by offering 10 WNBA League Pass games free to fans with a WNBA ID account.

Beginning tonight and running through July 22, WNBA ID members will be able to watch up to 10 select WNBA League Pass games directly in the WNBA App with no subscription required. The offering is the latest benefit available to fans through WNBA ID, the league's free global membership program that creates a more personalized, connected, and enhanced fan experience across WNBA digital platforms.

Fans can sign in with their free WNBA ID, go to the Watch tab, and stream these matchups - including four games from the WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase. Each game will be available to stream live, as well as for seven days on demand.

MARQUEE MATCHUPS AVAILABLE FREE WITH WNBA ID

The slate of free games features some of the league's biggest stars, top-performing teams, and emerging rivalries. Four of the 10 featured contests are part of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase, giving fans free access to meaningful in-season competition. Additionally, 11 of 15 teams are featured in the free games, including:

Tonight: Reigning WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces visit the Los Angeles Sparks in a matchup featuring reigning Kia WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson versus the Sparks' trio of forwards, Nneka Ogwumike, Dearica Hamby, and Cameron Brink.

June 9: The top-ranked Minnesota Lynx and star rookie Olivia Miles take on 2025 and 2026 No. 1 overall draft picks Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd and the third-ranked Dallas Wings in a matchup featuring some of the WNBA's brightest young stars.

June 9: The fifth-ranked Golden State Valkyries look to continue their impressive second season campaign when they host the 2025 WNBA Finals runner-up Phoenix Mercury in the Bay in the third of four Commissioner's Cup games available to stream for free.

June 17: Star duo of Gabby Williams and Veronica Burton and the Valkyries host the Wings on the final night of Commissioner's Cup play. Alongside Bueckers and Fudd, Dallas is led by sixth-year forward Jessica Shepard, who leads the league in rebounds (11.0 RPG) and ranks eighth in assists (5.9 APG).

June 22: The top-ranked team in the Eastern Conference, the Atlanta Dream, led by fourth-ranked league scorer Allisha Gray (20.4 PPG), host the expansion Toronto Tempo. Toronto is led by Brittney Sykes (19.9 PPG, sixth in the WNBA) and Marina Mabrey (18.7 PPG, ninth in the WNBA), who ranks second leaguewide in made three-pointers.

July 2: The Seattle Storm, who rank fifth in defensive rating (103.5), travel to Phoenix to take on the Mercury in a matchup featuring one of the league's premier playmakers in Alyssa Thomas, who ranks second in assists per game (7.8 APG).

July 4: The expansion Portland Fire travel to Seattle for a Pacific Northwest showdown against the Storm. Portland's defense is anchored by Emily Engstler, who leads the WNBA in blocks (2.3 BPG), and Bridget Carleton, who ranks second in steals (2.2 SPG), while Seattle's rookie Flau'jae Johnson ranks fourth in the league in blocks (1.6 BPG).

July 6: The Golden State Valkyries, who lead the league in three-point percentage (38.0), visit Washington to take on the Mystics' duo of Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron in a matchup showcasing two of the league's standout sophomore talents.

July 15: All-Star Sparks forwards Hamby and Ogwumike will lead the Sparks into Minnesota to take on the Lynx, led by All-Stars Courtney Williams and Natasha Howard.

July 22: Phoenix will travel to Los Angeles for the final free WNBA ID game before the All-Star break. The star-studded Western Conference showdown will feature the Mercury trio of Thomas, Kahleah Copper, and rookie star Jovana Nogic versus the Sparks' trio of Plum, Hamby, and Ogwumike.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 2, 2026

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