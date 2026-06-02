Postgame Notes: MIN vs PHX (6.1.26)
Published on June 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release
MINNESOTA LYNX 111 (7-2) PHOENIX MERCURY 77 (2-8)
June 1, 2026
Lynx notes
Player Notes
Courtney Williams scored a game-high 30 points, shooting 13-of-20 (65.0%) from the field and 3-of-3 from beyond the arc, also adding five rebounds, two assists and a block. Her performance is a career-high in a Lynx uniform, and marks the fewest minutes played in a 30-point game in franchise history.
Olivia Miles finished tonight's win with 19 points, shooting 7-of-9 (77.8%) from the field, also dishing out nine assists, grabbing four rebounds and recording three steals. Miles becomes only the second rookie in WNBA history to post a 19+ point/4+ rebound/3+ steal game, joining Caitlin Clark.
Miles has scored in double-figures in all nine games to start the season, tying the longest streak by a Lynx rookie in franchise history with Seimone Augustus and Tonya Edwards.
In 18:04 off the bench, Anastasiia Olairi Kosu added a career-high 12 points and six rebounds on 4-of-6 (66.7%) shooting from the floor, along with three blocks and a steal.
Team Notes
The Lynx shot 44-of-69 (63.8%) from the field tonight, marking the fifth-best percentage in franchise history, and the highest since Minnesota shot 67.2% against the Chicago Sky on Sept. 1, 2017.
Minnesota's 67 points in the first half are tied for the third-most in any half of a road game in WNBA history. The Lynx held a 27-point lead going into halftime, marking only the seventh such half in franchise history.
In tonight's contest, Minnesota held Phoenix to just 22-of-64 (34.4%) from the floor. The Lynx are now 178-9 since 2010 when holding their opponents to under 40% from the field.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 2, 2026
- WNBA ID Members to Receive 10 Free WNBA League Pass Games Through July 22 - WNBA
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs PHX (6.1.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Chicago Sky Back 'Girls in the Game' for 2026 Commissioner's Cup - Chicago Sky
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.