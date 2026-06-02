Postgame Notes: MIN vs PHX (6.1.26)

Published on June 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







MINNESOTA LYNX 111 (7-2) PHOENIX MERCURY 77 (2-8)

June 1, 2026

Lynx notes

Player Notes

Courtney Williams scored a game-high 30 points, shooting 13-of-20 (65.0%) from the field and 3-of-3 from beyond the arc, also adding five rebounds, two assists and a block. Her performance is a career-high in a Lynx uniform, and marks the fewest minutes played in a 30-point game in franchise history.

Olivia Miles finished tonight's win with 19 points, shooting 7-of-9 (77.8%) from the field, also dishing out nine assists, grabbing four rebounds and recording three steals. Miles becomes only the second rookie in WNBA history to post a 19+ point/4+ rebound/3+ steal game, joining Caitlin Clark.

Miles has scored in double-figures in all nine games to start the season, tying the longest streak by a Lynx rookie in franchise history with Seimone Augustus and Tonya Edwards.

In 18:04 off the bench, Anastasiia Olairi Kosu added a career-high 12 points and six rebounds on 4-of-6 (66.7%) shooting from the floor, along with three blocks and a steal.

Team Notes

The Lynx shot 44-of-69 (63.8%) from the field tonight, marking the fifth-best percentage in franchise history, and the highest since Minnesota shot 67.2% against the Chicago Sky on Sept. 1, 2017.

Minnesota's 67 points in the first half are tied for the third-most in any half of a road game in WNBA history. The Lynx held a 27-point lead going into halftime, marking only the seventh such half in franchise history.

In tonight's contest, Minnesota held Phoenix to just 22-of-64 (34.4%) from the floor. The Lynx are now 178-9 since 2010 when holding their opponents to under 40% from the field.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.