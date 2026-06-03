Minnesota Lynx Guard Olivia Miles Named Kia WNBA Rookie of the Month

Published on June 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The WNBA today announced Lynx guard Olivia Miles has been named Kia WNBA Rookie of the Month for games played from May 8-31. The monthly honor is the first of her career, and the seventh monthly award in franchise history (Napheesa Collier, Crystal Dangerfield; 2x, Diamond Miller, Maya Moore; 2x).

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft led all rookies in scoring (15.4 ppg), assists (5.9 apg), steals (1.5 spg) and efficiency (20.0) during the month. The guard helped lead Minnesota to a league-best 6-2 record in May as the Lynx closed the month on a four-game winning streak.

The Phillipsburg, N.J., native has scored in double figures in all nine games to begin her career, the longest such streak by a Lynx rookie since Seimone Augustus in 2006 (nine). Miles is currently averaging 15.6 points, 6.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 30.4 minutes per game while shooting 49.5% from the floor this season. She leads all rookies in points, assists and steals per game and ranks sixth in the WNBA in assists, eighth in steals and 18th in points per contest.

The Lynx will begin a three-game homestand on Thursday, June 4, against the Golden State Valkyries at 8:00 p.m. CT. Watch the game on Prime Video.

Highlights from Miles' month include:

May 29 vs. Chicago: Filled the stat sheet with 17 points on 9-of-10 shooting from the free throw line, six rebounds, six assists and two steals in Minnesota's 79-58 win over Chicago. She posted her second consecutive game with at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists, becoming just the second Lynx rookie to record back-to-back such performances, joining Betty Lennox (Aug. 6-8, 2000).

May 27 vs. Atlanta: Totaled 16 points on 6-of-10 (60.0%) shooting from the floor and 4-of-5 shooting from the free throw line, adding eight assists, five rebounds and one steal in Minnesota's 96-81 victory over the Dream. Miles became the fourth player in WNBA history to average at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists through her first seven career games, joining Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu and Candace Parker.

May 14 vs. Dallas: Recorded 15 points on 7-of-12 (58.3%) shooting from the field, along with six assists, two rebounds and one block in Minnesota's 90-86 win over Dallas. She became the first player in WNBA history to total at least 45 points and 20 assists through her first three career games.

May 9 vs. Atlanta: Posted 21 points on 6-of-14 (42.9%) shooting from the floor and 8-of-8 (100%) shooting from the free throw line, also dishing out eight assists and totaling three rebounds, two steals and two blocks.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 3, 2026

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