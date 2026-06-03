Portland Fire Head Coach Alex Sarama Named WNBA Coach of the Month for May
Published on June 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Portland Fire News Release
Portland, OR - The WNBA announced today that Portland Fire Head Coach Alex Sarama has been named WNBA Coach of the Month for May.
In the team's first month of competition, Sarama guided the Fire to a 6-4 record, including three double-digit victories. During May, Portland led the WNBA in forced turnovers per game (16.7), points off turnovers per game (19.4) and opponent field goal attempts allowed per game (62.9). The Fire also ranked among the league's top five teams in steals per game (8.1), field goal percentage (45.7) and free throw percentage (81.1).
Under Sarama's leadership, several players in May more than doubled their scoring average from the 2025 season, including Carla Leite (7.2 ppg. to 15.9 ppg.), Bridget Carleton (6.5 ppg. to 15.1 ppg.), Sarah Ashlee Barker (3.1 ppg. to 10.2 ppg.), Megan Gustafson (3.0 ppg. to 10.4 ppg.) and Emily Engstler (3.7 ppg. to 9.5 ppg.).
Sarama becomes just the fourth coach in WNBA history to earn Coach of the Month during his first season as a head coach. He joins Becky Hammon as the only coaches to receive the honor during the opening month of their head coaching tenure.
The Fire return to action Friday when they host the Phoenix Mercury at Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT and will air on ION.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 3, 2026
- Portland Fire Head Coach Alex Sarama Named WNBA Coach of the Month for May - Portland Fire
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Minnesota Lynx Commissioner's Cup - 6/2/26 - Golden State Valkyries
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- A'ja Wilson Earns Record 14th Career WNBA Western Conference Player of the Month Award - Las Vegas Aces
- Allisha Gray Named Kia WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for May - Atlanta Dream
- Fever Tip off Commissioner's Cup Play vs Dream - Indiana Fever
- Lay-Up Basketball Named Toronto Tempo's WNBA Commissioner's Cup Charity Beneficiary - Toronto Tempo
- Sky Fall to Mystics in First Commissioner's Cup Game - Chicago Sky
- Shorthanded Aces Grind out 79-69 Win at Los Angeles - Las Vegas Aces
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 95, Fire 77 - Golden State Valkyries
- Valkyries Set Franchise Record with 18 3-Pointers in Commissioner's Cup Win over Fire - Golden State Valkyries
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