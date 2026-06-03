Fever Tip off Commissioner's Cup Play vs Dream

Published on June 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







After a four-day break, the Fever are back in action on Thursday night, hosting the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for their first Commissioner's Cup game.

The Fever return home after dropping both games on a two-game West Coast road trip, falling to Golden State and Portland. Defense remains the Fever's biggest issue, as Indiana allowed 100 points to the expansion Fire in Saturday's loss. The main focus in practice this week has been improving defensively. The Fever are currently allowing 89 points per game, tied for the second-highest opponent scoring average in the league.

The 6-2 Dream enter Thursday's matchup with the second-best record in the WNBA. Star guard Allisha Gray - a first-team All-WNBA selection last year - leads the Dream and ranks third in the WNBA in scoring at 21.1 points per game. All-Star wing Rhyne Howard adds 19.3 points per game while shooting 40 percent from 3-point range.

Atlanta made a major splash this offseason, acquiring Angel Reese from Chicago in a blockbuster trade. Reese has been an All-Star each of her first two WNBA seasons and is off to a strong start with the Dream, averaging 13 points and a league-leading 11.3 rebounds per game.

Thursday's game will feature three of the WNBA's top five scorers. Gray is third in scoring, while Fever stars Kelsey Mitchell (20.6 points per game) and Caitlin Clark (20.1 points per contest) are fourth and fifth, respectively.

Commissioner's Cup play tipped off in June and the Fever will play their first Commissioner's Cup contest on Thursday. Indiana will face each of the other six Eastern Conference teams over its next six games. The teams with the best record in Commissioner's Cup games in each conference will meet for the Commissioner's Cup trophy later this month. The Fever are the defending Commissioner's Cup champions, as they defeated Minnesota last year to win the trophy for the first time in franchise history.

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream (Commissioner's Cup) Thursday, June 4, 2026 Gainbridge Fieldhouse | 7:00 p.m. ET

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Amazon Prime Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - John Nolan (play-by-play), Bria Goss (analyst)

PROBABLE STARTERS

Indiana Fever (4-4)

Guard - Caitlin Clark Guard - Kelsey Mitchell Forward - Lexie Hull Forward - Monique Billings Center - Aliyah Boston

Atlanta Dream (6-2)

Guard - Jordin Canada Guard - Allisha Gray Forward - Rhyne Howard Forward - Angel Reese Center - Naz Hillmon







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 3, 2026

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