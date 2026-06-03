Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Minnesota Lynx Commissioner's Cup - 6/2/26

Published on June 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries continue Commissioner's Cup play in Minnesota, facing the Lynx on Thursday. The Lynx have the best record in the WNBA at 7-2 and are on a five-game winning streak. Minnesota drafted point guard Olivia Miles with the second overall pick and she leads all rookies in points per game (15.8 PPG) and assists per game (6.3 APG). The Valkyries are just one game behind the Lynx in the standings, with a 6-3 record.

Valkyries vs. Lynx

Thursday, June 4 | Tipoff: 6 p.m.

WATCH: Prime Video

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden State Valkyries set a franchise record with 18 made 3-pointers in their 95-77 Commissioner's Cup victory over the Portland Fire at Chase Center on Tuesday. Kayla Thornton rained in a team-best five 3-pointers leading the charge as eight different Valkyries made at least one triple. Thornton tied a season-high with 19 points, while Janelle Salaün added 18 points and three 3-pointers. Twelve of the Valkyries' 3-pointers came in the first half as they built up a lead as large as 22 points. However, the Fire would make the game competitive by beginning the fourth quarter on an 11-1 run and pulling within eight points. Golden State would have an answer though, doubling up Portland 20-10 the rest of the way to seal the win. The Valkyries doubled up the Fire's 3-point total, 18-9, meaning they had a 27-point advantage from behind the arc. » Full Game Recap

COMPELLING NOTE:

Valkyries: The Valkyries are making two more 3-pointers per game (12.2 3PM) than the next-closest team, the Toronto Tempo (10.2 3PM). Golden State has five different players averaging more than 1.5 3-pointers per game, including Janelle Salaün (2.4 3PM), Gabby Williams (2.1 3PM), Kayla Thornton (1.9 3PM), Veronica Burton (1.8 3PM) and Cecilia Zandalasini (1.6 3PM).

Lynx: The Lynx have the league's best defensive rating (96.9 DEFRTG), 2.6 percentage points higher than the next closest team, the Atlanta Dream (99.5 DEFRTG). Minnesota is doing this despite losing the WNBA's reigning co-Defensive Player of the Year, Alanna Smith, to the Dallas Wings and 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier has yet to play for the Lynx this season.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 3, 2026

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