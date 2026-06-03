Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Minnesota Lynx Commissioner's Cup - 6/2/26
Published on June 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
The Golden State Valkyries continue Commissioner's Cup play in Minnesota, facing the Lynx on Thursday. The Lynx have the best record in the WNBA at 7-2 and are on a five-game winning streak. Minnesota drafted point guard Olivia Miles with the second overall pick and she leads all rookies in points per game (15.8 PPG) and assists per game (6.3 APG). The Valkyries are just one game behind the Lynx in the standings, with a 6-3 record.
Valkyries vs. Lynx
Thursday, June 4 | Tipoff: 6 p.m.
WATCH: Prime Video
LISTEN: 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App
LAST TIME OUT
The Golden State Valkyries set a franchise record with 18 made 3-pointers in their 95-77 Commissioner's Cup victory over the Portland Fire at Chase Center on Tuesday. Kayla Thornton rained in a team-best five 3-pointers leading the charge as eight different Valkyries made at least one triple. Thornton tied a season-high with 19 points, while Janelle Salaün added 18 points and three 3-pointers. Twelve of the Valkyries' 3-pointers came in the first half as they built up a lead as large as 22 points. However, the Fire would make the game competitive by beginning the fourth quarter on an 11-1 run and pulling within eight points. Golden State would have an answer though, doubling up Portland 20-10 the rest of the way to seal the win. The Valkyries doubled up the Fire's 3-point total, 18-9, meaning they had a 27-point advantage from behind the arc. » Full Game Recap
COMPELLING NOTE:
Valkyries: The Valkyries are making two more 3-pointers per game (12.2 3PM) than the next-closest team, the Toronto Tempo (10.2 3PM). Golden State has five different players averaging more than 1.5 3-pointers per game, including Janelle Salaün (2.4 3PM), Gabby Williams (2.1 3PM), Kayla Thornton (1.9 3PM), Veronica Burton (1.8 3PM) and Cecilia Zandalasini (1.6 3PM).
Lynx: The Lynx have the league's best defensive rating (96.9 DEFRTG), 2.6 percentage points higher than the next closest team, the Atlanta Dream (99.5 DEFRTG). Minnesota is doing this despite losing the WNBA's reigning co-Defensive Player of the Year, Alanna Smith, to the Dallas Wings and 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier has yet to play for the Lynx this season.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 3, 2026
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Minnesota Lynx Commissioner's Cup - 6/2/26 - Golden State Valkyries
- Minnesota Lynx Guard Olivia Miles Named Kia WNBA Rookie of the Month - Minnesota Lynx
- A'ja Wilson Earns Record 14th Career WNBA Western Conference Player of the Month Award - Las Vegas Aces
- Allisha Gray Named Kia WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for May - Atlanta Dream
- Fever Tip off Commissioner's Cup Play vs Dream - Indiana Fever
- Lay-Up Basketball Named Toronto Tempo's WNBA Commissioner's Cup Charity Beneficiary - Toronto Tempo
- Sky Fall to Mystics in First Commissioner's Cup Game - Chicago Sky
- Shorthanded Aces Grind out 79-69 Win at Los Angeles - Las Vegas Aces
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 95, Fire 77 - Golden State Valkyries
- Valkyries Set Franchise Record with 18 3-Pointers in Commissioner's Cup Win over Fire - Golden State Valkyries
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Other Recent Golden State Valkyries Stories
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Minnesota Lynx Commissioner's Cup - 6/2/26
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 95, Fire 77
- Valkyries Set Franchise Record with 18 3-Pointers in Commissioner's Cup Win over Fire
- Valkyries to Play for 'Youth UpRising' in 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup, Presented by Coinbase
- Golden State Valkyries' Maria Valdehueza Named to Sports Business Journal's Forty Under 40 List