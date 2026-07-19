Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Mystics 7/20/26

Published on July 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries host the Washington Mystics for the second consecutive time at Chase Center on Monday night. Monday night is Hello Kitty Night at Chase Center as the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Valkyries Hello Kitty® plush.

Valkyries vs. Mystics

Monday, July 20 | Tipoff: 7 p.m.

WATCH: KPIX (Bay Area), KOVR (Sacramento)

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game, ESPN 1320, The Audacy App

LAST TIME OUT

Gabby Williams scored 13 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter and didn't miss a shot in the frame, leading the Valkyries to a 78-75 win over the Atlanta Dream at Chase Center on Friday. Williams went 4-for-4 from the field in the fourth quarter after scoring just three points over the previous three quarters. Kiah Stokes had her best game of the season, scoring a season-high 13 points and recording a season-best seven blocks. The Valkyries earned back-to-back wins over the Atlanta Dream to clinch the season series and are tied for fourth in the WNBA standings with a 12-7 record.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 19, 2026

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