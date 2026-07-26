Gabby Williams Scores 18 Points, Hits Four 3-Pointers in 2026 All-Star Game

Published on July 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







Gabby Williams shined in her first All-Star start, scoring 18 points and sinking four 3-pointers in the 2026 All-Star Game at United Center on Saturday. Williams dished out six assists, grabbed five rebounds and didn't commit any turnovers in just under 23 minutes of action. She had the best plus-minus in Team Coop's starting lineup (-1) in their 129-122 loss to Team Spoon.

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell led all scorers with 28 points and Toronto Tempo guard Marina Mabrey added 23 points for Team Coop. Jonquel Jones won All-Star Game MVP, leading Team Spoon with 22 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Caitlin Clark set an early tone for Team Spoon, scoring 11 of their first 13 points, finishing with 17 points, five assists and five 3-pointers. Team Spoon led by as many as 18 points and never trailed by more than a point in the win.

WILLIAMS SINKS ONE-LEGGED 3-POINTER

Williams has been practicing a one-legged 3-point shot leading up to the All-Star Game, paying homage to her partner, New York Liberty guard Marine Johannes, who popularized the shot in the WNBA.

"That one-legged shot is harder than it looks," Williams shared after attempting it in last year's All-Star Game.

In her pre-game press conference, Williams referred to Johannes as an "All-Star in her life," appreciating her for helping her through the ups and downs of life behind the scenes. Playing in front of an All-Star record attendance at the United Center, Williams made her first attempt at a one-legged 3-pointer in the first quarter, launching the running triple effortlessly in one fluid motion. Williams was giddy after making the shot, embracing her All-Star teammate, Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers.

WILLIAMS COMES ALIVE SECOND HALF

Williams' one-legged 3-pointer was her only basket in the first half, but she came alive in the third quarter, adding eight points and two more 3-pointers to her tally in the frame. Just over a minute into the quarter, Williams walked into a right-wing triple and on the ensuing possession, she blew by Clark, getting all the way to the rim for a layup. About a minute later, she hit a pull-up 3-pointer from the other wing. Williams played hard until the very end, scoring seven more points in the fourth quarter and 15 of her 18 points overall came in the second half.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 25, 2026

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