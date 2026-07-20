Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 93, Chicago Sky 91

Published on July 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







KEY NOTES

The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, and Angel Reese; this starting five has a 16-6 record.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. the Chicago Sky is now 32-37 overall and 17-19 at home.

The Dream earned its 300th franchise win with a buzzer-beater finish.

The Dream shot 85.2% (23-27) from the free throw line.

The Dream recorded 30 bench points.

Canada, Gray, Howard, and Okot all finished in double-digit scoring

Gray has moved into 5th all-time in points for Atlanta with 2,528 points in a Dream uniform. Gray moves past Érika de Souza (2,527).

Gray recorded a season high 29 points.

Brionna Jones tied a career quarter high with 7 rebounds in the 2nd quarter.

Madina Okot provided a spark late in the 4th quarter, recording 10 of her 14 points.

PLAYER HIGHLIGHTS

Allisha Gray: 29 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists

Madina Okot: 14 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block

Rhyne Howard: 11 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 blocks

Jordin Canada: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 steals

Angel Reese: 8 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 19, 2026

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