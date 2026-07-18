Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 111, Toronto Tempo 92

Published on July 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







KEY NOTES

The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, and Angel Reese; this starting five has a 15-6 record.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. the expansion Toronto Tempo is now 3-0 overall and 2-0 on the road.

The Dream forced 20 turnovers, resulting in 29 points.

The Dream recorded 60 points in the paint and 11 fast break points.

Starters, Canada, Gray, Howard, Hillmon, and Reese all finished with doubled-digit scoring.

Hillmon shot 100% (8-8) from the field, 100% (4-4) from behind the three-point arc, and 100% (4-4) from the free throw line. Scoring a career-high 24 points, Hillmon now owns the franchise record of most made field goals without a miss (8) and becomes the first player in franchise history to score 24+ points without missing a field goal or free throw.

Reese recorded her fifth consecutive double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds. This marks her 17th double-double this season.

Canada recorded her 7th game with 10 or more assists this season, and her 6th double-double with 18 points and 13 assists. Canada also finished with no turnovers and now holds the franchise record for most 10+ assists games in a season in franchise history.

Brionna Jones saw her first minutes and recorded her first points of the 2026 season, finishing with 6 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal.

PLAYER HIGHLIGHTS

Naz Hillmon: 24 points, 1 rebound

Angel Reese: 23 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals

Jordin Canada: 18 points, 13 assists, 3 steals

Allisha Gray: 18 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

Rhyne Howard: 10 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 18, 2026

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