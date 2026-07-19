Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Los Angeles (Game #25)- July 19

Published on July 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings (16-8) return to a sold-out College Park Center to host the Los Angeles Sparks (10-14) on Sunday, July 19 at 12:00 p.m. CT. The game will air nationally on ABC with Ryan Ruocco (play-by-play), Rebecca Lobo (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline) on the call.

Sunday's game is the Dallas Wings' annual Inspiring Women's Game, celebrating the Nancy Lieberman Women of Inspiration Awards. This year's recipients are Emmy Award-winning reporter and broadcaster Holly Rowe (Trailblazer Woman of Inspiration), transformative business leader Anne Chow (Businesswoman of Inspiration), and philanthropic and nonprofit leader Dr. Froswa' Booker-Drew (Community Woman of Inspiration).

The Wings enter Sunday's contest winners of five-straight, most recently picking up a 96-91 victory over the Chicago Sky on Sunday afternoon at the American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas. Dallas trailed by as many as ten points in the second half but used a 30-18 final quarter to secure the win. Five players finished in double figures for the Wings for the ninth time this season, led by Paige Bueckers who finished with her fourth career double-double, notching a game-high 22 points, six rebounds, 11 assists and one block.

Dallas and Los Angeles met for the first time in 2026 on June 5 in Los Angeles, with the Wings coming away with a 104-96 win. The win marked the Wings' first regular season road victory over the Sparks since May 26, 2024. All five starters scored in double-digits, led by Arike Ogunbowale who finished with a season-high 30 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Paige Bueckers added 18 points and a career-high and Wings single-game record tying 14 assists.

Los Angeles enters Sunday's game after a 96-82 road loss to the Chicago Sky on Friday night. Veteran forwards Nneka Ogwumike and Dearica Hamby each notched 18 points in the effort for the Sparks.

How to Follow

Airing nationally on ABC. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats are available on stats.wnba.com.

2026 Wings-Sparks Regular Season Schedule & Results

6/5 at LAS W, 104-96

7/19 at DAL 12:00 p.m. CT

9/17 at DAL 7:00 p.m. CT

Los Angeles leads the all-time series, 51-33.

Game Status Report

Alanna Smith- DOUBTFUL (right leg)







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 18, 2026

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