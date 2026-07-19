Valkyries Keep Winning Streak Alive Beating Mystics

Published on July 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







Veronica Burton recorded an 11-point 11-assist double-double in the Valkyries' 74-69 victory over the Washington Mystics at Chase Center on Saturday. With the win, the Valkyries extend their franchise-record winning streak to nine games and improve to 7-0 all-time against the Mystics. Gabby Williams led the Valkyries with 18 points and three steals and Kayla Thornton joined them in double figures with 11 points.

Burton Records Double-Double

Saturday marked Burton's seventh career double-double and second of the season as she tallied 11 points and 11 assists against the Mystics. Burton was just one shy of her season-high of 12 assists. Her elite vision was highlighted in the second quarter when she hustled to snatch the defensive rebound and tossed the ball over her shoulder to a running Gabby Williams for her to lay it up and in.

Up Next:

The Valkyries will continue their short home stand as go back-to-back against the Washington Mystic on Monday, July 20 at 7 p.m.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 18, 2026

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