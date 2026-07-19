Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury Pregame Advisory (Game #26)
Published on July 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun News Release
Phoenix, AZ - The Connecticut Sun (7-18) will face the Phoenix Mercury (8-18) on Sunday, July 19 inside Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona at 4:00 PM MST/7:00 PM EST. Fans not making the trip can catch the action on Disney+ and ESPN.
Connecticut's last timeout was a 96-83 victory over the Mercury on Friday, July 17. Three starters recorded double-digit outings with Leila Lacan leading all scorers with a career-high 26 points. Lacan also filled the stat sheet, adding four rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a block in the win. Brittney Griner contributed 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and one block. Diamond Miller collected 11 points, one steal and one block. Coming off the bench, Kennedy Burke and Aaliyah Edwards combined for 25 points, earning 13 and 12 respectively.
Kahleah Copper led for Phoenix on Friday night, logging 21 points and eight rebounds. Alyssa Thomas followed capturing 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Valeriane Ayayi chipped in with 13 points off the bench, while DeWanna Bonner led on the boards grabbing 10 rebounds.
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