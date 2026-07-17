Connecticut Sun "Change Can't Wait" Initiative Drives Youth Leadership and Systemic Change Across Connecticut

Published on July 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Hartford, CT -- The Connecticut Sun today highlighted the impact of its "Change Can't Wait" initiative, a year-round series of workshops and fellowships designed to advance racial equity, combat systemic oppression and empower the next generation of leaders in Black and Brown communities across Connecticut and New England.

Running from October 2025 through June 2026, the initiative featured a youth fellowship in partnership with the Tow Youth Justice Institute at the University of New Haven and was housed within Our Piece of the Pie, Inc. The program was designed to equip young leaders in the Greater Hartford Area with the tools, networks and real-world experiences needed to drive civic engagement, advocacy and community-based change.

Across the nine-month, rigorous program, 34 workshops and sessions were delivered through the fellowship and expanded programming at Hartford Residential Center and Opportunity-significantly broadening the program's reach and impact. 10 fellows began the program, while only seven completed it.

"As I reflect on our partnership, I truly believe that the success of Change Can't Wait reflects the power of community," said Michaelango Palmieri, the Senior Project Manager of the Tow Youth Justice Institute. "By bringing together professional sports, community organizations, higher education, and public leaders, we created experiences that inspired young people to believe that their voices matter and equipped them with the skills to make a positive change in their own communities."

The seven Change Can't Wait Fellows participated in an intensive leadership experience that included interactive workshops, mentorship sessions, institutional site visits and hands-on advocacy projects. Fellows engaged directly with leaders across government, higher education, nonprofit organizations and professional sports, building critical exposure to career pathways and systems-level change.

Fellows, ages 16-22, developed and presented original digital media and advocacy projects addressing pressing issues in their communities. These capstone projects reflected both personal experience and policy-focused research, with topics including:

Reducing Recidivism: The Effectiveness of Juvenile Diversion Programs in Connecticut

Economic Disparities in Connecticut

Mental Health Disparities in the Juvenile Justice System

Juvenile Justice Policy in Connecticut

The Important of Mentorship

Homeless and Housing Instability

Journey through the Juvenile Justice System

As part of their civic engagement experience, fellows toured the Connecticut State Capitol, Legislative Office Building and the Connecticut Supreme Court in collaboration with the League of Women Voters of Connecticut. Participants met directly with key state leaders, including:

Thea Montañez, Former Senior Advisor to Governor Ned Lamont

Hon. Raheem L. Mullins, Chief Justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court

Erick Russell, Connecticut State Treasurer

Stephanie Thomas, Connecticut Secretary of State

These experiences provided fellows with a firsthand understanding of policymaking, public service and judicial process, bridging classroom learning with real-world governance.

The program also elevated youth voice and leadership on public platforms. Fellows represented the initiative as panelists as major regional and national events, including:

Beyond Sport United National Conference

Next250 Conference Town Hall

Connecticut Juvenile Probation Officer Staff Development Day

These opportunities positioned fellows as thought leaders and advocates, amplifying their perspectives to policymakers, practitioners and community stakeholders.

In addition to the fellowship, Change Can't Wait delivered expanded programming to youth at Hartford Residential Center and Opportunity Academy. These sessions included:

Advocacy and leadership development workshops

Conflict resolution training grounded in Kingian Nonviolence

Entrepreneurship and financial literacy education

Basketball clinics and wellness programming

Public speaking and community engagement opportunities

This broader outreach ensured that the initiative extended beyond the fellowship cohort, impacting youth across multiple touchpoints and institutional settings.

"We had a great time hosting the Connecticut Sun's Sun Academy Coaches and Staff at HJRC," said Sara McCloud, the Programming and Services Supervisor for Hartford Juvenile Residential Center. "They really took the time to engage and make connections with our youth beyond just playing basketball."

The Connecticut Sun thanks its leaders, across the organization and the Sun Academy, for their efforts in hosting these programs and being a part of change for the greater good: Shamare Holmes, Jenna Whalen, Biko Gaymen, Toran Haughton, Jordan Grant, Denisha Gardner, Jennifer Rizzotti, and more.

Collectively, the Change Can't Wait initiative hosted by the Connecticut Sun engaged dozens of young people, fostered cross-sector partnerships and created meaningful pathways for youth to influence policy, advocacy and community change across Connecticut and New England.







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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.