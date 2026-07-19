Toronto's Brondello Suspended

Published on July 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - Toronto Tempo Head Coach Sandy Brondello has been suspended without pay for one game for an inappropriate comment she made regarding Angel Reese of the Atlanta Dream during the Tempo's 111-92 loss to the Dream yesterday in Toronto.

Brondello will serve her suspension Monday when the Tempo host the Las Vegas Aces.

The WNBA expects all coaches and team personnel to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and respect that are fundamental to our league.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.