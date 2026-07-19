Toronto's Brondello Suspended
Published on July 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release
NEW YORK - Toronto Tempo Head Coach Sandy Brondello has been suspended without pay for one game for an inappropriate comment she made regarding Angel Reese of the Atlanta Dream during the Tempo's 111-92 loss to the Dream yesterday in Toronto.
Brondello will serve her suspension Monday when the Tempo host the Las Vegas Aces.
The WNBA expects all coaches and team personnel to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and respect that are fundamental to our league.
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