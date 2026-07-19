Indiana Fever Overcome Double-Digit Deficit to Earn 20-Point Victory over New York Liberty

Published on July 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever (16-10) earned their second-consecutive win in as many days, defeating the New York Liberty 108-88 to close out a home back-to-back. Kelsey Mitchell led the way with her fourth 30+ point scoring game of the season, helping the team turn a double-digit deficit into a 20-point victory.

The Liberty hit their stride early, taking a 28-22 lead over the Fever in the first quarter despite eight points apiece from Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham. Looking at a 13-point deficit, the Fever battle back to cut the Liberty's lead to just four points entering halftime thanks to six points from Aliyah Boston and another five from Mitchell.

With help from a 16-2 run, Indiana outscored New York 30-12 in the third quarter, taking a 14-point lead heading into the final quarter. With nine points from Caitlin Clark and six from Mitchell, the Fever outscored the Liberty 33-27 in the final quarter, clinching the 20-point win.

Indiana Fever Notes:

Kelsey Mitchell recorded her 41st consecutive double-digit scoring game, extending her franchise leading consecutive game streak, while marking the 23rd longest of said streak in WNBA history.

Additionally, Kelsey Mitchell recorded her 10th consecutive game with 20+ points, now in sole possession of the ninth longest of said streak in WNBA history.

Scoring 33 points, Mitchell surpassed Candace Parker (127) for the 12th most 20+ point games in WNBA history, with Mitchell recording 128 in her 303 games played.

In the 26th game of the season, Kelsey Mitchell recorded her fourth 30+ point game of the season, tying the franchise record for such games in a single season, set by Caitlin Clark in 2024 and matched by Mitchell herself in 2025. It took Mitchell 35 games last year to reach her fourth 30+ point scoring game.

Additionally, Kelsey Mitchell's 20+ scoring game marked her 18th of the season, good for the third most in a single season in franchise history, doing so in only 26 games played. The current record was set, and held, by Mitchell herself, recording 24 20+ point scoring games in 2025.

Only 26 games into the season, Kelsey Mitchell has already totaled 606 points, good for the eighth most points in a single season in franchise history, with 18 games remaining.

Kelsey Michell's 33-point performance marked her 15th 30+ point scoring game of her career, extending her hold as the franchise leader, while tying Tina Thompson, Katie Smith and Napheesa Collier for the 17th most in WNBA history.

Kelsey Mitchell's 33 points tie the franchise record for most points scored against the New York Liberty, set by Erica Wheeler on August 8, 2017.

Myisha Hines-Allen recorded a +22 plus/minus in just 14 minutes of play, becoming the only player in franchise history to earn more than +20 plus/minus in under 15 minutes played.

Lexie Hull appeared in her 160th game as a member of the Indiana Fever, passing Kelly Schumacher (159) for the 13th most games played in franchise history.

With five field goals made, giving her 457 across her career, Caitlin Clark moved past Tan White (453) for the 15th most field goals made in franchise history.

The win marked the team's largest since 2009 when trailing by 10 or more points.

With 65 points scored in the second half, the Fever set a new franchise record for most points scored in either half, surpassing the previous record of 64 points scored set in the first half against the Dallas Wings on June 13, 2025.

The Fever's 26-point differential in the second half is tied for the fourth largest in franchise history and the largest since June 16, 2018 when Indiana outscored Atlanta by 35 points.

The Fever recorded their 10th 100+ point scoring game of the season, extending their lead for the most of such games in franchise history, now one game behind the league record of 11 games set by the Las Vegas Aces in 2023. The team's 108 points scored mark the sixth most points scored in a single game in franchise history.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 18, 2026

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