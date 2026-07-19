Postgame Notes: MIN vs PDX (7.18.26)

Published on July 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Lynx notes

Player Notes

Natasha Howard totaled 16 points on 7-of-8 (87.5%) shooting from the floor, seven rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and a steal marking her 14th 15+ point/5+ rebound game of the season (125th career).

Kayla McBride scored a team-high 24 points, shooting 9-of-14 (64.2%) from the floor, also adding three rebounds, marking her ninth 20+ point game of the season, and sixth 20+ point game in a row (84th career).

With her performance tonight, McBride moved to second all-time in three-pointers made in franchise history (464), passing Katie Smith. The guard also moved to 20th all-time in WNBA scoring (5,846), passing Becky Hammon.

Olivia Miles posted 14 points, along with 10 assists and four blocks, becoming the first rookie and fifth player in WNBA history to post the stat line.

Courtney Williams added 15 points on 6-of-12 (50.0%) shooting from the floor, seven assists, two rebounds, and two steals, marking her fourth 15+ point/5+ assist game of the season (49th career).

Dorka Juhász recorded 12 points going 6-of-10 (60.0%) from the field, five rebounds, five assists and a block, marking her first 10+ point/5+ rebound/5+ assist game of the season (third career).

Team Notes

In tonight's contest, Minnesota had four players record a block: Miles (4), Howard (3), Juhasz (1) and Eliška Hamzová (1), marking the tenth game this season totaling 7+ blocks.

As a team, Minnesota shot 41-of-75 (54.7%) from the field, marking the fifth game this season, and the second consecutive game the Lynx have shot 50%+ from the floor.

The Lynx bench contributed 23 points in tonight's win, led by Juhász (12), Antonia Delaere (5), Anastasiia Olairi Kosu (4) and Maya Caldwell (2).

The Lynx totaled 29 assists as a team tonight, led by Miles (10), marking the second game of the season with 25+ assists.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 18, 2026

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