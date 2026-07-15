Postgame Notes: MIN vs LAS (7.15.26)

Published on July 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







MINNESOTA LYNX 96 (19-6), LOS ANGELES SPARKS 87 (10-13)

July 15, 2026

Lynx notes

Player Notes

Kayla McBride scored a team-high 24 points, shooting 8-of-16 (50.0%) from the floor, and adding one rebound, an assist and a steal, marking her eighth 20+ point game of the season, and fifth 20+ point game in a row (83rd career).

Courtney Williams totaled 19 points, four assists, two rebounds and a steal marking her 14th 15+ point game of the season (122nd career).

Olivia Miles posted 18 points on 7-of-14 (50.0%) shooting from the field, along with five assists, four rebounds and three steals, marking her 13th 15+ point/5+ assist game of the season.

Natasha Howard added 10 points on 5-of-8 (62.5%) shooting from the floor, 10 rebounds, six assists, and three steals marking her second 10 point/10+ rebound/5+ assist game of the season (10th career).

Team Notes

Minnesota had eight players record a steal in today's win: Howard (3), Miles (3), Anastasiia Olairi Kosu (2), Nia Coffey (1), McBride (1), Williams (1), Maya Caldwell (1) and Antonia Delaere (1), marking the ninth 10+ steal game of the season.

As a team, Minnesota shot 34-of-68 (50.0%) from the field, marking the fifth game this season the Lynx have shot 50%+ from the floor.

The Lynx bench contributed 17 points in today's win, led by Kosu (9), Caldwell (5) and Delaere (3).







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