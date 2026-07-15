Las Vegas Aces Statement on Social Media Messaging Directed at Chelsea Gray

Published on July 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







The Las Vegas Aces organization unequivocally condemns the hateful and racist messages recently directed at Chelsea Gray. We do not tolerate hate speech of any type, whether it's online, in the arena, or anywhere within our community.

We stand behind those who have the courage to speak up for themselves. We are united with anyone who has been targeted by this type of unacceptable behavior.

We stand with organizations, like Hilton Grand Vacations, that hold individuals accountable for racist conduct. We commend them for the swift manner in which they acted in addressing this matter.

No athlete should ever face this type of abuse for playing the game they love.

To all our players and the entire WNBA community, you have our unwavering support in fighting against all forms of racism, hate speech and harassment. You are all valued members of this league, and we stand with you today and always.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 15, 2026

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