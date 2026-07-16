Indiana Fever Suffer Defeat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Published on July 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever (14-10) suffered an 88-75 loss to the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Fever return home for back-to-back games, first against the Seattle Storm on Friday, July 17, followed by the New York Liberty on Saturday, July 18.

Despite an 8-0 run from the Valkyries to start the game, the Fever trailed by only two points after the first quarter, 20-18, thanks in part to Kelsey Mitchell's nine points. Golden State expanded their lead in the second quarter, finishing with a 10-point advantage going into the second half.

With seven different players contributing points in the third quarter, the Fever outscored the Valkyries 21-18. Although Sophie Cunningham's free throws put Indiana ahead late in the third, the Valkyries, ultimately, maintained the 58-51 lead going into the final quarter. Indiana was unable to rally in the fourth, resulting in the 13-point loss.

POSTGAME NOTES BOX SCORE

Indiana Fever Notes:

Kelsey Mitchell recorded her 39th consecutive double-digit scoring game, extending her lead as the longest of such streak in Fever history. Additionally, Mitchell's 39-game double-digit scoring streak is the second longest active streak in the WNBA, second only to A'ja Wilson who currently has a 46-game streak.

Finishing the night with 20 points, Mitchell extended her consecutive streak of 20-point scoring games to eight, breaking her own record for the longest of such streak in franchise history, the first taking place Aug. 16-Sept. 1 during the 2024 season. Additionally, the eight-game 20-point scoring streak is tied for the sixth longest in WNBA history.

Sophie Cunningham's two made three pointers moved give her 93 across her Indiana Fever career, passing Head Coach Stephanie White (92) for the 16th most three pointers made in franchise history.

Sophie Cunningham's four steals marked a season high by any Indiana Fever player this season and the most in a game since Sept. 5, 2025 when Natasha Howard recorded four steals against the Chicago Sky.

The game marked the third time this season the Fever were held below 80 points scored, with the only other two games coming on June 6 vs. New York (75 points) and June 8 vs. Washington (78 points).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 15, 2026

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