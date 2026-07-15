Gabby Williams Selected by Cynthia Cooper in 2026 WNBA All-Star Draft

Published on July 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







Golden State Valkyries' All-Star starter Gabby Williams was drafted by Hall of Famer Cynthia Cooper to 'Team Coop' for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game at United Center in Chicago on July 25. Williams, a two-time All-Star, was selected as an All-Star starter for the first time in her career and became the first player in the Valkyries' franchise history to accomplish that feat. This is a full-circle moment for Williams, who began her WNBA career in Chicago and spent three seasons with the Sky. She is averaging a career-high 15.0 points per game and shooting a career-best 35.6 percent from three on 5.1 attempts per game this season.

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Williams is joined in the starting lineup for 'Team Coop' by Dallas Wings' guard Paige Bueckers, Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart and Minnesota Lynx forward Natasha Howard. Off the bench, Cooper has Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese, Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young, Toronto Tempo forward Marina Mabrey, Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron and Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga.

Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon drafted the other 2026 All-Star team and her starters are Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles, Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston and Dallas Wings forward Jessica Shepard. Off the bench for 'Team Spoon' are Atlanta Dream guards Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones, Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams, Los Angeles Sparks center Nneka Ogwumike and Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen.

Valkyries fans can support Williams by rooting for 'Team Coop' and tuning into the game on July 25 at 5:30 p.m. PT on ABC.







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