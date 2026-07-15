Postgame Notes: Sparks vs. Lynx

Published on July 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







Game Leaders:

Sparks

PTS - Rae Burrell (24) REB - Nneka Ogwumike (12) AST - Ariel Atkins/Erica Wheeler (6)

Lynx PTS - Kayla McBride (24) REB - Natasha Howard (10) AST - Natasha Howard (6)

Key Takeaways:

For the third consecutive game, five Sparks have scored in double figures: Rae Burrell (24), Nneka Ogwumike (23), Dearica Hamby (10), Erica Wheeler (10) and Cameron Brink (10)

With 23 points, Ogwumike tied franchise legend Lisa Leslie for points scored in Sparks history (6,263). The forward also reached 4th all-time on the Sparks assists list with her five assists, passing Tamecka Dixon. The forward also contributed a game-high 12 rebounds, marking her ninth double-double of the season

Burrell matched her career high in points scored with 24 (6-for-6 FT). The guard also tallied four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block

Hamby posted a team-high +3 rating, recording 10 points (2-for-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal

Brink returned to play for the first time since June 15 at Golden State and tallied 10 points, one rebound and one steal in less than 15 minutes of action

The competition featured seven lead changes and three ties

First Quarter:

Ogwumike opened scoring for the competition with a jump shot at the 9:24 mark via an assist from Erica Wheeler

Cameron Brink made her return to the floor, recording two points and one rebound in four minutes of play

Ogwumike scored a game-high eight points in the first quarter on 80% shooting from the field (4-for-5)

Los Angeles went on an 8-0 scoring run from the 7:26 to the 4:44 mark to deepen its lead, 13-4

The Sparks limited the Lynx to shooting 27.8% (5-for-18) from the field and 0.0% (0-for- 9) from beyond the arc

Los Angeles tallied three times as many assists (6-2) than Minnesota in the opening quarter

Second Quarter:

Minnesota opened the second quarter on a 14-2 scoring run until the 6:54 mark to make the score 26-20, Lynx 's advantage

Rae Burrell scored a team high seven points in the second quarter shooting 100.0% (2- for-2) from the field and 100.0% (1-for-1) from three

For the first half of play, the Sparks limited the Lynx to 0.0% (0-for-11) from beyond the arc

The Sparks went on an 11-3 run from the 3:54 to the 1:37 mark to return the lead to Los Angeles, 34-31

The second quarter featured two lead changes and two ties

Third Quarter:

Los Angeles went on 12-2 scoring run from the 8:13 to the 6:16 mark to make the score 53-44, Sparks' advantage

With less than 30 seconds left in the quarter, Ogwumike completed a shot from beyond the arc to cut the Sparks' deficit, 68 -67

Ogwumike recorded a team-high nine points on 50% shooting from the field (1-for-2) and 100% shooting from three, plus three rebounds and three assists

The Sparks shot 64.7% (11-for-17) from the field and 55.6% (5-for-9) from three

Los Angeles record four times as many assists (8-2) than Minnesota in the third quarter

The third quarter featured five lead changes

Fourth Quarter:

With her two-pointer at the 1:45 mark, Ogwumike tied Lisa Leslie for the most points scored in Sparks history

Burrell scored a team-high 11 points in the fourth quarter on 75.0% (3-for-4) shooting from the field, 100% (1-for-1) shooting from three and 100.0% (4-for-4) shooting from the stripe

Ogwumike 's seven rebounds in the second half were a game high

In the second half of play, the Sparks led the Lynx in paint points (20-14) and outrebounded Minnesota (16-10)

Pregame Quotes:

Head Coach Lynne Roberts

On Cameron Brink's return and slowly regaining the full roster:

"I'm thrilled that [ Cameron Brink ] is available today. She'll be on a minutes restriction, but she's been working. Her ankle sprain was really bad, and she's come back. She worked her ass off to get where she is right now. So, she's thrilled and obviously so are we. .. She hasn't played much in a few weeks, so I'm sure there's going to be some nerves and rust a little bit, and that's to be expected. I'm fine with that. But she's just rebounding presence. It's rim protection. There's no one like her in the league in that regard.

[We'll] just play to her strengths [and] not try to do too much... It will be great to have her as an option coming in, and then [ Kelsey Plum ] coming back at some point... My hope is that when we start adding these key guys back -- arguably our best offensive player and our best defensive player -- the rest of the group has found their rhythm and stride so we can make a push here in August and September."

On Rae Burrell's gameplay progression:

"[ Rae Burrell ] came into this season feeling pretty confident, and now she's playing more and more. So, I think the more you play in terms of experience, the game slows down, right? She can fall into the trap of going too fast, right? Making decisions too quickly and sometimes they work out and sometimes they don't. But, I think the game has slowed down for her a little bit, so she's able to see those kickouts, able to see the passing, and that will only get better and improve as she continues to play and add more minutes and games and stuff to her belt."

Postgame Quotes:

Head Coach Lynne Roberts

On gaining momentum:

"We're just playing harder. .. They're playing really hard for each other, way more connected on the defensive end. I thought in that first half we were really good defensively and actually in the second half, too. Minnesota is 19- 6 for a reason, right? Credit to them, they're a really good team. I felt like we didn't help ourselves out with the turnovers. That hurt us this morning...

We're just playing better, and I know that's very generic, all -encompassing, but I think what that looks like is there's an understanding from each guy where they're getting their shots. We're just cleaner offensively, more confident in our spots [and] shooting it better because of that.

It's just what I told them. We're right there with these top teams, and it was great to have [ Cameron Brink ] back. She provided a spark for us, and we look forward to getting [ Kelsey Plum ] back too, whenever that happens. I'm proud of the group. It's not a moral victory, but in terms of the process and us improving, I'm proud of that."

On Cameron Brink's first performance in her return from injury:

"It was great to have [ Cameron Brink ]. She was on a 15-minute restriction. We got her right there, 14 minutes and 50 seconds, so we utilized all those minutes. I thought she did a good job, considering she hasn't played in a few weeks, and... she gets [to] the free throw line, she puts pressure on the other teams defense, and then everyone's aware of her shot blocking ability. I thought it was a great first time out for her, so she obviously helps with [ Dearica Hamby ] and [ Nneka Ogwumike ] not having to carry the whole burden."

Nneka Ogwumike On tying Lisa Leslie for most points in Sparks history:

"She's getting a statue, so being able to continue to carry the legacy that she really built here in L.A., it's always an honor. [It] could have been under better circumstances getting the win, but I do feel like we're playing more like what L.A. should be playing like.

So, these last two losses, these are tough opponents. [With] these types of opponents, you can't take a day off, you can't take a break. I'm very grateful to be able to do a lot of the things that I've done in the Sparks jersey, but I'm hoping that maybe we can talk next game and we'll be one win up in that column."

Rae Burrell On how her game has progressed:

"I think it's just about pace. Teams are starting to scout what I do, and I'm going to try and get downhill, so I've got to be able to read when they're collapsing, and I have to kick out, or when they're staying out. It's just part of reading the game better ... and my teammates do a good job with setting screens and relocating, so they make it easy for me to find them as well."

NEXT: The Sparks head to Chicago, Ill. to take on the Sky at the Wintrust Arena on Friday, July 17that 4:30 p.m. PT.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 15, 2026

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