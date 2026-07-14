Postgame Notes: Sparks vs. Dream

Published on July 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







Game Leaders:

Sparks

PTS - Erica Wheeler (20) REB - Dearica Hamby (6) AST - Nneka Ogwumike (5)

Dream

PTS - Angel Reese (23) REB - Angel Reese (12) AST - Jordin Canada (9)

Key Takeaways:

With her three steals, Ariel Atkins hit 400 career steals while posting a performance of 13 points (3-for-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block

With three three-pointers made, Nneka Ogwumike climbed to 7th all-time on the Sparks list, passing Riquna Williams. The forward also contributed 19 points on 53.8% shooting from the field (7-for-13), five rebounds and five assists

Rae Burrell tallied 18 points on 55.6% shooting from the field (5-for-9), four rebounds, four assists, three steals and a team-high +6 rating in her 33 minutes of play

Erica Wheeler recorded her second 20-point game of the season on 50.0% shooting from the field (8-for-16) as well as four assists, three rebounds and one steal

While five Sparks shot in double figures, three contributed 18+ points: Burrell (18), Ogwumike (19) and Wheeler (20)

First Quarter:

Burrell drained the first triple of the competition at the 6:07 mark via an assist from Ogwumike to tie up the score, 11-11

Burrell 's eight points (2-for-3 3PT, 2-for-2 FT) in the opening quarter were a game-high and her two made three-pointers were the only two completed attempts of the quarter

Ogwumike dished a game-high 3 assists, resulting in seven of the Sparks' 21 first quarter points

The Sparks held the Dream to 0.0% from three-point range (0-for-4) in the first quarter

Los Angeles had six assists on seven made field goals in the quarter

The opening quarter featured two lead changes and four ties

Second Quarter:

Emma Cannon opened second quarter scoring with a triple at the 9:45 mark off an assist from Atkins to make the score 25- 24, Dream's advantage

Wheeler scored a game-high 11 points (5-for-9 FG) in the second quarter

In the second quarter, Ogwumike completed all her attempts from the field to contribute seven points (3-for-3 FG, 1-for-1 3PT) in roughly seven minutes of action

Los Angeles shot 52.8% from the field (19-for-36) and 40.0% from three-point range (6- for-15) in the first half

Third Quarter:

The Sparks went on a 12-2 scoring run from the 7:49 to the 4:26 mark to make the score 66-62, Dream's advantage

Atkins scored a game-high seven points on 100.0% shooting (2-for-2 FG, 3-for-3 FT) in the third quarter

The Sparks shot 56.3% from the field (9-for-16), 40.0% from three-point range (2-for-5) and 87.5% from the stripe (7-for-8) in the quarter

In the third quarter, Los Angeles led Atlanta in paint points (14-10)

Fourth Quarter:

Los Angeles went on a 16-4 scoring run from the 1:48 mark in the third quarter until the 6:27 mark of the final quarter to make the score 83-85, Dream 's advantage

Wheeler scored a team-high seven points (2-for-3 FG, 1-for-1 3PT, 2-for-2 FT) in the fourth quarter

In the second half, Los Angeles limited Atlanta to 38.7% (12-for-31) from the field and 26.7% (4-for-15) from the stripe

The Sparks limited the Dream to not blocks in the second half (3-0) and led Atlanta in paint points (26-16)

The second half featured two lead changes and three ties

Pregame Quotes:

Head Coach Lynne Roberts

On the importance of ball movement:

"We scored [106] and then 102 in our last two games and it is because... [of] the ball movement [and] the player movement. [Atlanta is] more aggressive defensively, more physical [and they] lead the league in steals, so we've got to be really c lean with our ball movement and not casual.

If we're casual with anything, it's going to turn into points the other way. .. I think it's been really good. 32 assists last game on 38 or 39 made baskets: that's how we've got to play. .. Tonight will be a challenge with how Atlanta defends, but that's our challenge and we're up to it."

On the Sparks' former G.M. Rae gan Pebley and the Sparks' direction:

"I didn't find out about it until everybody else did, so I didn't know. It was a surprise. R aegan [Pebley] 's a good friend of mine. She helped bring me to L.A. I love being here. I love coaching this group and being in this storied franchise. I think the tone is set that we need to keep building and we need to get the Sparks back where they have been... I think Raegan [Pebley] did some really great things for our [organization] in that regard, and took us a lot of places and improved a lot of things, and that work can't go undenied. It's full steam ahead and I'm focused on what I can do.

My job is to coach and take care of these players and that is 100% my focus."

Postgame Quotes:

Head Coach Lynne Roberts

On maintaining positive outlook through hardships and injuries:

"The season's not over, and we're not walking around like,'O h, man.' No. W e're one game out of making the playoffs. That's the goal. That's the plan. We'll get healthy. I'm not buying the narrative that we're having some brutal season. We're not. It's a process. We've had adversity.

We have new players, new all- stars. They're fitting in. It takes time, and I know we're not in a patient industry, but I'm not going to buy into,'O h, what's wrong?' We're just going to keep plowing. We're going to get healthy. We're going to get [ Cameron Brink ] back. We're going to get [ Kelsey Plum ] back and keep moving forward, but we're only halfway through, so this will not be the story of the season."

On Erica Wheeler and Ariel Atkins' impact:

"I think [ Erica Wheeler] understands that we need her to not just facilitate but also look for those shots. She's doing a good job of that.

[She] led us tonight [in] scoring, and Ariel [ Atkins ] is just getting more and more comfortable. You can see it and [she's] more confident out there figuring things out. I think that's what you're seeing."

Rae Burrell On maintaining morale:

"We just got to stay together. I mean that's the thing about this league. You play every other night, so we don't re ally have time to dwell on what's already happened and just focus on what we can do better. We're seeing growth in areas which is very good, so we just want to keep building on that and find that consistency and keep that momentum going."

Nneka Ogwumike On reaching milestones this season:

"I'm very grateful to be able to do it in this jersey, and every night it's about winning. It's about trying to get that dub and my teammates give me a lot of encouragement. The coaches give me a lot of encouragement.

15 years is a really long time, so I'm just grateful to be able to put myself in a position to be an asset to the team. I'm sure it'll sink in a little bit later ... but, just trying to get some of these dubs in the win column."

On tonight's fourth quarter:

"I think that we were trying to make something happen, but we had some key turnovers, including myself. We were playing hard, but I think we could have probably dialed up on the execution of it all, and that's something that has been a point of emphasis for us. The beauty about this league is that on Wednesday, we can try and get that back. All credit to Atlanta... They really tapped in those last three minutes."

NEXT: The Sparks face the Lynx on Wednesday, July 15 at 10 a.m. PT in Minneapolis, Minnesota at the Target Center Arena.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 13, 2026

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