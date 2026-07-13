Indiana Fever Close Road Trip with Dominant Win in Las Vegas

Published on July 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Indiana Fever (14-9) closed out their four-game road trip with an emphatic 109-75 win over the Las Vegas Aces, taking a 3-1 (W-L) record through the four games. The 35-point win marked the second largest in franchise history, led by 27 points from Kelsey Mitchell, 20 points from Sophie Cunningham and 19 points from Aliyah Boston.

With nine points from Mitchell, including a three pointer that lifted her to No. 7 all-time in WNBA history, the Fever held a nine-point lead over the Aces in the first quarter. The second quarter saw both Boston (10) and Mitchell (11) score in double-digits, expanding upon their team's lead to go in front 59-48 at halftime.

Despite a slow start to the third quarter, with the Aces scoring eight unanswered to pull within four points, the Fever came roaring back. Led by six points from Sophie Cunningham and four rebounds from Boston, Indiana took 80-64 lead into the final 10 minutes. The Fever outscored the Aces 29-11 in the fourth quarter, including three of her career-best six three-pointers from Cunningham, to take the decisive 35-point win.

POSTGAME NOTES BOX SCORE

Indiana Fever Notes:

Starting in her 105th consecutive game, Kelsey Mitchell appeared in her 300th career regular-season game, becoming just the second player in franchise history to do so, joining Tamika Catchings who played in 457 games as a member of the Indiana Fever.

With her three-pointer made at 6:27 in the first quarter, Kelsey Mitchell officially passed Katie Douglas (727) for the seventh most three pointers made in WNBA history. Finishing the night with three three-pointers made, Mitchell now has 729 across her career, just 19 behind Tina Thompson (748) for the sixth most in league history.

At 4:13 in the second quarter, Mitchell recorded her 38th consecutive double-digit scoring game, setting a new franchise record, surpassing the previous record of 37 games held by Tamika Catchings, which took place more than two decades ago from June 24, 2003 to June 25, 2004.

Kelsey Mitchell extended her 25+ point game streak with her 27 points scored, marking her sixth consecutive game doing so. Mitchell is now tied for the third longest 25+ point scoring streak with Maya Moore and Arike Ogunbowale, only Tina Charles (7) and A'ja Wilson (8) have more.

Kelsey Mitchell's 27 points mark the most in franchise history scored against the Las Vegas Aces since the team relocated to Nevada in 2018, surpassing the previous record of 26 points set by Natalie Achonwa on June 6, 2018 and later matched by NaLyssa Smith on June 24, 2023 and Aliyah Boston on June 22, 2025.

With 24.1 seconds left in the third quarter, Caitlin Clark recorded her sixth assist of the night, aiding a Monique Billings basket. With said assist, Clark became the fastest player in WNBA history to record 600 assists, doing so in 72 games played, surpassing the previous record of 81 games held by Katie Smith.

Aliyah Boston earned the 48th double-double of her career with 19 points and 11 assists, extending her standing as the franchise's second-most double-double leader, only behind Tamika Catchings who recorded 96 in her career.

Sophie Cunningham tied her single-game record with six total made on the night, tying her previous record set on June 26, 2026 in a 113-91 victory over the Toronto Tempo

The 35-point win marks the second-largest margin of victory in franchise history, just three points shy of the franchise record of 38 points set against the Minnesota Lynx on June 6, 2010.

The Fever set a franchise record for points scored against the Las Vegas Aces in a regular-season game, surpassing the previous record of 97 points scored in an overtime loss on June 29, 2019.

The Fever's 109 points scored are tied for the fifth-most points in a game in franchise history, with the team's all-time record a 114-106 overtime win over the Chicago Sky on June 11, 2026.

The game marked the team's seventh 100+ scoring game of the season, extending the Fever's franchise record for most 100+ point scoring games in a single season. The Aces currently hold the record for most 100+ point scoring games, doing so 11 times during the 2023 season, the Fever still have 21 more games to try and eclipse said record.

The team's 15 three pointers made are tied for the third-most in a single game in franchise history. Seven different players scored from beyond the arc, including Monique Billings, Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham (6), Raven Johnson, Ty Harris (2) and Kelsey Mitchell (3).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 13, 2026

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